In 4-year-old kindergarten, Chloe Brenning’s little brother likely isn’t pondering the ramifications of another school referendum.

But for his sake, Chloe is.

A junior at Adams-Friendship School District in south-central Wisconsin, Chloe is passionate about music. She channels that passion at school by being active in band, choir and the school’s musical, on top of yearbook and softball.

And now she’s worried that some, or maybe all, of those opportunities will be unavailable to her little brother.

Amid inflation, declining enrollment and lagging state funding, the district predicts a total budget deficit of about $8 million by the 2024-25 school year, which is nearly half of the Adams-Friendship operating budget.

Last November, Adams-Friendship voters narrowly rejected a school referendum requesting $12.6 million over four years. It failed by 228 votes, with 2,988 against and 2,760 in favor.

The district is trying again, with a $12 million referendum in the April 4 election. But if this one fails, the district may have to close its doors for good.

“We’re not viable if we have to cut half of our operating costs. We’re not viable as an educational institution,” Administrator Tom Wermuth said. “So that’s when we’re going to have to have serious conversations about potentially dissolving.

“It would just be disastrous for our kids,” he said.

The school district could be dissolved by early 2025. By then, Chloe will have graduated. But that’s long before her little brother will be done with school.

“It’s hard to believe, honestly,” she said. “I just never thought it would happen.”

Statewide situation

With a long history of uncertain state funding, record inflation, staffing shortages and a disruptive pandemic, referendums have become a lifeline for Wisconsin’s public schools.

Across Wisconsin, there are 81 school referendums on the ballot this April. Of those, 52 are operational referendums, which fund basic needs like staffing and utility bills. The others are capital referendums, which fund construction projects.

Last year, Wisconsin school districts put 166 referendums on the ballot, the highest number of school referendums since 2001.

School boards and administrators often blame state government for their financial plight.

The state determines how much funding a school district gets largely based on enrollment. But the state also places revenue limits on districts, capping how much money schools can raise through property taxes.

Referendums allow districts to break through revenue limits, either on a short-term basis or indefinitely, with voter approval.

Critics say the Republican-controlled Legislature’s decision not to increase revenue limits in the last budget pushed many districts over the edge, leaving them at a standstill for two years. Lawmakers said they didn’t increase the revenue limits because districts had federal COVID relief funds to stay afloat, but those are one-time dollars that soon expire.

What’s more, revenue limits have been frozen in six of the past eight school years, said Dan Rossmiller, director of government relations for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Over the past decade, increases in per-pupil funding and revenue limits have lagged behind annual inflation. Nationally, Wisconsin’s per-pupil spending has had the third-smallest increase of any state from 2002 to 2020.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has called for an additional $2.6 billion in public school funding in the next budget, but Republicans already had vowed to reject a $2 billion boost. Republican leaders

Cloudy horizon

Regardless, this budget won’t be signed into law until the summer, meaning school districts are piecing together their own budgets without knowing what state funding they’ll have.

“Without stable, predictable, and spendable dollars to at least keep up with inflationary costs, school districts have few options — few tools in their toolbox, so to speak — other than to try to expand available revenues by asking local taxpayers to override revenue limits via referendum,” Rossmiller said.

Adams-Friendship is one of nearly a dozen districts retrying a referendum that failed in the fall.

This time around, the district lowered the dollar amount slightly, hoping voters find it more palatable. But if this referendum fails, the district will have to start making cuts and begin the process of dissolving a district that has been the glue for the community for decades.

Residents are nervous and frustrated, feeling disheartened by the November vote and worried about what will happen to the students — and the greater community — if the results are the same come April.

“In small, rural communities, there’s so many things that the community engages in, that are wrapped around the school district,” said Sam Wollin, an Adams-Friendship alumnus and parent, and the Adams chief of police. “The thought of losing that, it’s really indescribable.”

But these referendums, especially those that sunset after a specified number of years, may only be a Band-Aid.

“We’ll basically be whole for four school years,” Wermuth said. “And then, again, assuming that there aren’t changes to the state funding formula, we’re looking at another steep deficit again, and potentially another referendum to try and address that need.”

Consolidations

The Adams-Friendship School District is home to the Green Devils, and like its name suggests, the schools sit smack dab in between the city of Adams and the village of Friendship, with a combined population of just more than 2,400.

The district serves just more than 1,300 students, but geographically, it’s one of the largest districts in the state, Wermuth said, spanning roughly 500 square miles of wetlands and forests and other small municipalities, including the town of Big Flats, Arkdale and Grand Marsh. The district sits north of the tourist hub of Wisconsin Dells, and it’s abutted by popular lakes and unique rock formations left behind by the state’s last glaciation.

Adams County was once scattered with dozens of one-room country schools until a push for integration in the mid-20th century, according to the Adams County Library. Over time, the small, country schools closed and merged into larger, multi-graded schools or with larger school districts at the edges of the county.

Adams and Friendship have nearly always shared a high school. In 1887, Friendship was the largest village in the county but wasn’t yet incorporated, so it teamed up with Adams and the neighboring town of Preston to form a joint high school, the first in the county, which evolved into the Adams-Friendship High School of today. The current high school building was built in 1998.

The community has only continued to merge. In the early 2000s, two elementary schools were closed due to declining enrollment and to conserve already tight resources.

“It was just heart-wrenching, and very difficult for the community, because each of those communities had their own personality,” said Maureen Hauswald, who was principal of Castle Rock Elementary until it closed in 2009.

The district made other adjustments to balance its budget. Wages were frozen in 2012-13, and the following year, the district started to contract out its busing. Administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians and food service positions were cut.

In 2018-19, the district closed Roche-A-Cri Elementary, and in the 2020-21 school year, it closed its last outlying elementary school, in Grand Marsh, leaving the district with a single elementary school next to the middle and high school at the border of Adams and Friendship.

Arts and outdoors

Residents are proud of the Adams-Friendship community. They have a local theater group and fine arts center, a library and YMCA, a dance team that made it to the state championship this year, a technical college, abundant outdoor activities like hiking at Roche-A-Cri State Park or a picnic at the base of Ship Rock, and Adams still serves as the county seat.

If the school district dissolves, however, its students will be scattered among surrounding districts.

Because Adams-Friendship is so large geographically, if it’s dissolved students would likely be redistricted into schools far from home. Wermuth said the next-closest district is Westfield, which could be at least 25 miles for some students. And others may be redistricted even farther, to the Wisconsin Dells or Nekoosa school districts.

But the school’s pitch for a referendum has been met with skepticism.

Some residents think that’s partly because of how many retirees live in the area, who may not feel connected to the school district and be less inclined to vote for a referendum. According to the 2020 Census, 31% of Adams County residents are 65 years and older.

The area also leans conservative; the county voted overwhelmingly in favor of former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

But given the thin margin in the November election, a group of residents have formed a campaign aimed at making sure residents know what’s at stake.

“All too often, we have a tendency to put things off. You know, the car light comes on and says check your battery or check something,” Hauswald said. “And you’re like, ‘Well, that will go off, we’ll take care of that later.’ We push things off to later. And now it’s later. We’ve hit later.”

Not alone

Adams-Friendship is far from the only district that has asked taxpayers for help.

The La Crosse School District has decided to close one of its middle schools and hold a $60 million operations referendum this spring after a massive $195 million facilities referendum to consolidate its two high schools failed last November.

Like many districts, La Crosse has been trying to adapt to declining enrollment with aging buildings.

But with a resounding “no” from the public to the district’s first proposal, the district is turning to plan B, a smaller referendum to help cover staff, wages, maintenance and school programs.

“It’s not trying to do more. It’s trying to just make up for the lack of investment from the state in public education,” Superintendent Aaron Engel said. “We’re not asking for much in this process. We’re just asking for what we need to continue to meet our community’s expectations to educate kids.”

In the Madison area, the Monona Grove School District is holding a $13.2 million recurring operations referendum to pay staff, maintain class sizes, pay for transportation fees, utilities and other general operations.

The district is predicting a $3.5 million structural budget deficit for next year, according to Superintendent Daniel Olson.

“So, we really were to the point that we needed to go to referendum in order to just maintain our current operations,” he said.

The Cambridge School District is holding a $2.4 million recurring operational referendum in April, which would be used to sustain class size, curriculum, technology, school safety and retain staff.

In recent years, other area districts have passed referendums, including the Middleton-Cross Plains’ $65.47 million operations referendum last fall, and two referendums totaling $350 million in Madison in 2020.

What lies ahead?

The first thing the Adams-Friendship school district would do if its referendum fails in April is cut $2.5 million out of next year’s budget. Then, the school board would take up an initial vote in July to dissolve, and the district would try for one more referendum in the spring of 2024 as a last-ditch effort.

Dissolving a school district is a lengthy process, and it’s not guaranteed. A school board must vote over the course of two successive years to dissolve, but the decision ultimately lies in the hands of a state committee that has a history of not granting dissolutions.

“It’s concerning knowing if the referendum doesn’t pass, what that might mean for my daughter’s education,” said first-grade teacher Krystle Baumgarten, who has taught in the district for eight years and has a daughter in kindergarten. “We bought a home here and have no intention of leaving, but our daughter’s education comes first.”

Middle school special-education teacher Tammie Alekna said the situation is “quite urgent.”

“If it doesn’t pass in April, we would have to cut probably 30 staff members. And it wouldn’t just be teachers. It would be custodians and secretaries and administrators and everybody that you need to run a school,” she said.

But the reality of not being granted dissolution would be difficult on the district, too.

Some families have already started exploring other schooling options to prepare, and even if the district remains open without the referendum, enrollment will likely drop and hurt funding even more.

Right now, the district has things like an auto shop and welding equipment for technical education students, a greenhouse where students are growing microgreens, a fine arts center that opened in 2016, a wide range of sports and clubs from soccer to powerlifting, and mathletes to an E-sports club.

But if the referendum fails, there would be millions of dollars in cuts, and the district likely could only provide what Wermuth calls a “bread-and-butter” education — just the basics, cutting things like social workers, counselors and extracurriculars.

Residents are worried the ripple effects would be devastating to the greater community, too.

Residents and officials fear that small businesses could be hurt, employees could move out of the area, it would be hard to attract new business and residents, property values could drop, and other resources the school provides such as community space and mental health services would be lost.

And it’s not just the tangible things, but the character and sense of community that could come unglued.

“I’m not sure (people who are against the referendum) really thought through that this is going to have a domino effect,” Hauswald said.

“I look at even something as simple as our Fourth of July parade, where the band plays and everyone is putting out their chairs the night before,” she said. “Those things are just going to disappear.”

