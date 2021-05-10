Ford recalls 661,000 Chicago-built Explorer SUVs over concerns of roof rail cover detaching

Ford Motor Co. issued a recall Monday for 661,000 Chicago-built Explorer SUVs over concerns that the roof rail covers could fly off while driving.

The recall is for select 2016 to 2019 Explorers including the base, XLT, Sport and Police Interceptor models with roof rail covers painted silver or black. Recall notification will be sent to customers beginning the week of June 28. Dealers will repair the roof racks with plastic push pins, the automaker said.

The roof rail covers “may become detached from the vehicles while driving and create a hazard for others on the road,” Ford said in a news release Monday.

Ford said it is not aware of any report of accidents or injuries related to detached roof rail covers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration begin an investigation in April 2020 after receiving 11 vehicle owner complaints related to roof rail covers detaching while driving the Explorer SUVs. The issue was brought to Ford last May, with the automaker determining it did not present “an unreasonable risk” to safety. Ford cited the low probability of detachment, the low mass of the component and the ability to detect a loose roof rail cover “through visual and audible” means before it flew off, the NHSTA said.