RACINE — It has been 23 years since the murder of Linda Fields, who was just 37 when she was found under a tree near the lakefront, strangled to death.

DNA was collected but it never led to a suspect, until recently.

Racine Police Department Chief Maurice Robinson announced Wednesday that Lucas Ascencio Alonso, 66, was arrested at his workplace in Racine and booked into the Racine County Jail.

Alonso is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Carl Fields, Linda’s son, said the family has been “living in a fractured way for a long time.”

“We have hurt quietly and silently,” he said.

Cathy Fields, Linda’s younger sister, said all the family wants is justice.

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue on Feb. 24, 2000, after a report of a woman lying under a tree who was deceased.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators interviewed friends and family members who said the last time Linda Fields was seen by someone who knew her was Feb. 22, 2000.

The RPD investigated, but eventually ran out of leads.

The case was reassigned over the years until former Police Chief Howell assigned Investigator Chris Blackmore to take another look in August 2020.

In January 2022, Blackmore met with agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the state crime laboratory to discuss a familial DNA search, which had the potential to identify close relatives of the suspect.

In February, the familial DNA search identified an individual who was the parent, brother or son of the person whose DNA was found on Linda Fields.

That individual was ruled out as the DNA contributor, as was his brother.

On Feb. 21, 2023, Blackmore received a search warrant to collect DNA from Alonso.

His DNA was determined to be a match to the DNA found at the crime scene.

Alonso, who was arrested March 6, reportedly told investigators that he became angry at Linda Fields while the two were engaging in intercourse and choked her, and that he thought she was still alive when he walked away.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 7, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 7 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Daniel Terrance Tucker Daniel Terrance Tucker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (2nd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping. Zyiere M. Carey NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Zyiere M. Carey, 900 block of Elm Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams). Shane L. White Shane L. White, 5800 block of 11th Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Dreterrion Currie Dreterrion Currie, 2100 block of 21st Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less tan or equal to 10 grams). Felix M. Leal Jr. Felix M. Leal Jr., 800 block of Yout Street, Racine, possession of cocaine. Christopher T. Taylor Christopher T. Taylor, 1900 block of 12th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), operate motor vehicle while revoked. Charles E. Young Charles E. Young, 6500 block of 21st Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Andre L. Goodman Andre L. Goodman, Sauk Village, Illinois, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping. Oscar A. Romo Oscar A. Romo, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.