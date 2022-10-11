Forever chemicals found in fish from Wisconsin River lakes; anglers warned to limit consumption (copy)

State officials say toxic forever chemicals have contaminated fish on two popular lakes on the Wisconsin River and are warning anglers to limit how much they eat.

The Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services issued a health advisory Wednesday for several fish species in Castle Rock Lake and Lake Mohawksin.

Recent tests of fish sampled in March and April revealed elevated levels of PFOS, one of a class of synthetic chemicals known broadly as PFAS that has been tied to cancer and other health problems.

The agencies say people should eat bluegill, yellow perch and black crappie from Castle Rock Lake in Adams and Juneau counties no more than once a week. Carp should only be eaten once a month because of PCB contamination.

On Lake Mohawksin near Tomahawk, people are cautioned to eat black crappie, pumpkinseed and rock bass no more than once a month, though the agencies say it’s safe to eat bluegill and yellow perch once a week.

The advisories are based on guidance from the Great Lakes Consortium for Fish Consumption Advisories, which recommends a limit of one meal per month when concentrations are above 50 parts per billion and not eating fish at all with concentrations above 200 ppb.

Fish taken from Lake Mohawksin had an average concentration of 41 ppb, though one registered 170 ppb. Fish taken from Castle Rock Lake had PFOS concentrations as high as 54.4 ppb, with an average of 35.4.

The DNR publishes advisories for specific species from around the state in an annual guidebook available on the agency website.