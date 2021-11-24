Former Baraboo man charged with abusing child multiple times

A former Baraboo man accused of attacking a child multiple times was released on a $3,000 signature bond Thursday.

Adam L. Purdy, 31, of Bowling Green, Ohio, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with two felony counts of child abuse. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 years and fines up to $20,000.

According to the criminal complaint, two alleged attacks on the 12-year-old happened Oct. 20 and Jan. 28 at a home in Baraboo.

The child was interviewed Aug. 6 at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison with the supervision of Baraboo police and the Sauk County Department of Human Services. The child described more than one instance in which Purdy was drunk and yelling and threw the child against countertops so hard that the child ended up falling to the floor.

The child said Purdy gets angry and starts swinging his arms, most often hitting the child at the sides and the back of the head. The child recalled at least once seeing Purdy’s hand mark on the child’s neck after being struck.

The child also said Purdy once pursued the 12-year-old in the home while angry about something unrelated to the child. Purdy then shoved the child into cabinets.

The two charges stem from video evidence provided to the Baraboo Police Department, which the officer described in the complaint as Purdy showing “an utter lack of control” and that his “actions are excessive and unnecessary.”

Purdy was also charged July 12 with a felony charge of child abuse and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct in Sauk County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

