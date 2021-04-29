Former Dodge County strip club owner, manager face federal charges for prostitution at club

Two men who ran a town of Lebanon strip club are facing federal charges related to acts of prostitution at the club.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling said Tuesday that a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Wisconsin indicted Radomir Buzdum, 61, formerly of Watertown, and Timothy Miller, 49, of Watertown, for offenses related to the operation of the TNT/Wild Rose strip club, located in the town of Lebanon.

The indictment contains three counts. Count one alleges that between July 2012 and January 2019, Buzdum, the owner of the club, and Miller, a former manager, conspired with each other and others to use facilities in interstate commerce to promote, manage, and carry on unlawful prostitution offenses.

According to the indictment, the purpose of the conspiracy was to generate revenue by making areas of the club for unlawful prostitution activity, including oral sex, full intercourse and fetish activities. The indictment further alleges that members of the conspiracy hired and employed dancers willing to perform sex acts, including women they knew were working for pimps, and allowed customers to use credit cards to pay for private rooms and to obtain cash back to pay dancers directly for sex acts.