Former La Crosse Diocese leader, a vaccine skeptic, in serious condition with COVID-19

Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Pope Francis’ loudest critics and a vaccine skeptic who has COVID-19, is alive but in serious condition and has been sedated, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded.

Burke tweeted Aug. 10 that he had caught the coronavirus. His staff tweeted Saturday that he was hospitalized and on a ventilator. His condition and whereabouts since then have been unclear. His staff has provided no official updates. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops referred questions to officials at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which Burke founded in La Crosse.

On Tuesday, the shrine issued a statement saying Burke is in serious but stable condition at an undisclosed location. He has been sedated and is still using a ventilator to breathe. He has received sacraments from priests nearby and several relics have been placed in his room. The statement did not elaborate.