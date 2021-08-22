Former La Crosse Diocese leader, a vaccine skeptic, off ventilator, but still hospitalized with COVID

LA CROSSE — Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of the Catholic Church's most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, is off a ventilator and is being moved out of intensive care, but remains hospitalized with COVID-19, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded.

Burke was to return to a regular hospital room Saturday at an undisclosed location, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse said in a statement.

Burke, 73, had been sedated and on a ventilator following his tweet Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus.

"His sister spoke with him on the phone this morning, and His Eminence expressed his deep gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf," the statement from the Rev. Paul N. Check, the executive director of the shrine said Saturday.