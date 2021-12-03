Former Madison woman charged with negligent homicide in June 2020 crash near Devil's Lake

A former Madison woman has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle after a June 2020 crash near Devil’s Lake State Park that resulted in the death of one of her passengers.

Korrianna M. Turner, 22, of Lithonia, Georgia, faces a maximum prison sentence of 16 years and fines up to $37,000 for felony charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and knowingly operating a car without a valid license which caused a death. She also faces a misdemeanor count of reckless driving that caused bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Turner and two passengers, Deavion C. Elem, 20, of Fitchburg, and then 24-year-old Keyanna M. Applewhite of Madison, were initially at the south shore of the park. Turner left to go to the north shore instead. The trio had already purchased food and alcoholic drinks, planning to hike and spend the afternoon together.

Witnesses who were following Turner’s black Chevrolet Malibu said that Turner was speeding along Highway 113.

The driver of the car told police that she saw Turner’s vehicle disappear around a curve before coming upon smoke just south of the County Road DL intersection. Her passenger said they both saw the back tire of the car hit gravel and slide to the right near a left hand curve before woods blocked their view. They drove around the corner to find the vehicle crashed off the road. It had collided with a tree after crossing the centerline and driving through brush in the ditch. The witness said he ran to the car, which was smoking, and he heard screaming as he tried to help people out of the car.

Responding officers found Turner and Elem lying on the ground near the car when they arrived. Applewhite had moved away from the smoking car to join another vehicle that had come upon the crash.

In a crash analysis report submitted by Sauk County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Van Den Heuvel, no one in the car was wearing a seat belt. Applewhite had a sprained wrist and abrasions. Elem was thrown into the front and onto the console of the vehicle. An autopsy found head trauma resulted in her death, according to the complaint.

Witnesses said there were no other cars nearby when the crash happened. Turner told police that a car was coming toward her when she was driving north and that she had been planning to turn around, so she jerked the car and lost control. Applewhite also said she did not see any other vehicles following closely behind them or driving south toward them.

