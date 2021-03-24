Former Northwest Indiana official arrested on drug-dealing charge in Wisconsin traffic stop

Brown told police he does not sell marijuana, the marijuana in his car was old, and he merely was transporting the drug items from his former Indiana home to his new place in Michigan, court records state.

Boney said the marijuana appeared to be fresh, not old, since it was moist and would not crumble when squeezed. He also said the sandwich bags appeared to be new and both scales worked since their batteries still had a charge.

Brown, 37, was booked in the Forest County Jail. He paid a $2,000 cash bond on March 16 to be released, according to court records.

His initial court hearing was held Tuesday, and Brown was read the charges and possible penalties. He requested time to hire an attorney or seek legal assistance from the state public defender.

Brown's next court date is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. April 7 in the Forest County Circuit Court.