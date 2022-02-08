Former Portage man charged with 6 counts of sexual assault of child

A man formerly of Portage now living in Baraboo remains in custody after being charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child in Sauk County.

Gregory J. Thurber, 23, Baraboo, has been charged with seven counts of second degree sexual assault of a child, a class C felony, child enticement-sexual contact, a class D felony, exposing genital/public area/intimate parts to a child, a class I felony, false imprisonment, a class H felony and two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

All 14 counts have a modifier of repeater which means if convicted penalties could be higher.

Online records show Thurber remains in custody of the Sauk County Jail and is being held on $750 cash bond. At his initial appearance on Feb. 4, Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Arevalo recommended the cash bond be set at $2,500. Judge Wendy Klicko set the $750 cash bond with special conditions including no contact with the victim or their family or with any females under the age of 18.

According to the criminal complaint, a Reedsburg Police officer observed an interview with the victim and a Sauk County Social Worker on Dec. 28. The victim told the social worker they were allegedly sexually assaulted by Thurber on two consecutive days in November. The victim initially reported the assaults to Reedsburg Police the following day on Nov. 19.

On Nov. 17, the victim was in a bedroom with Thurber and a friend. The three of them were in a bedroom watching television. The victim was sitting on a bed with Thurber.

Thurber allegedly was kissing the victim and put their hand on his genital area and touched the victim in a sexual manner.

The victim told the social worker Thurber was drunk and didn’t tell their friend because they didn’t want Thurber to become violent. The victim was picked up from the house by a parent and went home.

The following the day on Nov. 18 the three were back at the same house. Thurber and the victim was in a bathroom and Thurber began kissing them, exposed his genitals and touched the victim.

Thurber was allegedly blocking the door and the victim could not leave.

The victim told their friend they were uncomfortable with Thurber and that she wanted to leave. The victim said they were having a panic attack. Once Thurber had left the house the victim called police.

Court records show Thurber was out on signature bond in a pair of Columbia County open cases where Thurber is charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Each of those cases signature bond contain the condition of shall not commit any crime while out on bond.

Thruber is set to be back in the Sauk County Courthouse on March 10 in front of Judge Michael Screnock for a preliminary hearing.