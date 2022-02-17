Former Portage teacher gets probation for sexual assault of student

A former Portage High School teacher was sentenced to three years of probation after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student.
Abby M. Dibbs, 35, of Cross Plains, pleaded no contest to one count of sexual assault of student by school staff, a class H felony, on Feb. 7 in Columbia County Court. The second count was dismissed but read in.
Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt accepted the no contest plea and found Dibbs guilty and sentenced her to three years of probation.
Dibbs must comply with sex offender treatment with the Department of Corrections, comply with the sex offender registry and is allowed contact with minors if supervised by another adult at all times.
Dibbs was an English teacher for the Portage School District. The district released a statement in May stating Dibbs was no longer employed by the district and would not be returning to the classroom.
Portage School District worked with law enforcement after learning of the relationship between Dibbs and a 17-year-old student.
According to the criminal complaint, a Portage police detective spoke with Dibbs on May 26 about her relationship with a 17-year-old male student at the high school. The complaint says Dibbs admitted that the student came to her residence on Friday and Saturday the weekend before.
She also said they discussed how they felt about each other and how there were lines they couldn’t cross, and then they crossed the lines.
The detective also spoke to the student, who said he had sexual intercourse with Dibbs twice over the weekend. The student said he was in love with Dibbs. The victim became upset about the person who “snitched,” and the victim’s mother said the person did the right thing because the relationship was not appropriate.
