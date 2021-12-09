Former Prairie du Sac woman gets 3 1/2 years prison in drug trafficking, money laundering case

A woman who acted as the buyer for a drug dealing and money laundering operation was sentenced Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Amber A. Slozes, 31, formerly of Prairie du Sac, faced a maximum prison sentence of nearly 80 years for felony counts of possession with intent to sell more than 40 grams of cocaine, up to 1,000 grams of marijuana and money laundering up to $100,000.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced Slozes to three years and six months in prison and another three years and six months of extended supervision for two counts of marijuana possession and intent to sell. The other counts of cocaine possession, money laundering and maintaining a drug trafficking place were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing. One of the marijuana possession charges and the drug trafficking count were added to the case after initial charges were filed.

As conditions of the extended supervision, Slozes must submit a DNA sample, undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment, seek and maintain full-time employment, report any income to her probation agent which will be reported to the IRS, maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any controlled substance without a valid prescription.

Slozes has been residing in Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac since Oct. 4, when her probation in a Marathon County Circuit Court case was revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, Slozes admitted to law enforcement that she would meet with and purchase illegal drugs from a supplier, which would then be sold by Jason R. Smith, 46, of Reedsburg, who Slozes lived with at the time. Smith allegedly told police that the drugs and a Ruger handgun found in a ceiling tile of the residence belonged to him. Smith is still facing related charges.

The operation was discovered after a person mowing ditches for the town of Prairie du Sac found a suitcase in August 2019 and called the police after discovering it contained bags of cocaine, marijuana and nearly $50,000 in cash.

Fingerprints on the case belonged to Slozes, who lived at E10468 Prairie Road near where the case was found.

After investigators executed a search warrant on the home more than a month later, they found cocaine, marijuana, banded bundles of cash and blotter paper commonly used for the hallucinogenic drug LSD as well as the firearm.

Slozes said that though she “only counted the money,” she knew how it was obtained and had gone to purchase cocaine from a Milwaukee supplier before giving it to Smith. He told police that Slozes had no interaction with any other drugs or the gun.

