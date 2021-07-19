Former Richland Center police chief acquitted of sex assault, theft

The former Richland Center police chief has been acquitted of four misdemeanor charges after a jury trial that ended Friday, including three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of theft.

Court records indicate that a jury in Richland Center deliberated for just under four hours before finding Lucas Clements, 41, not guilty of all charges. The verdicts closed a three-day trial before Vernon County Circuit Judge Darcy Rood, who presided in the Richland County case.

Acting as special prosecutor was retired state Assistant Attorney General Roy Korte.

Clements was charged in October 2019 after a bartender alleged he had groped her and stole tip money from the bar. A criminal complaint alleged video evidence showed Clements inappropriately touched the female bartender multiple times.

The incident was alleged to have happened in June 2019. The case was investigated by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.