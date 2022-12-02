 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Rio sausage shop owner sentenced to prison for not paying taxes

  • Updated
  • 0

The former owner of a Rio sausage shop was sentenced to a year in federal prison Thursday and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to tax avoidance, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, pleaded guilty to one count of not paying employee withholding taxes for the third quarter of 2016, although a 17-count federal indictment handed down in June alleged she violated three tax-related crimes from 2013-16, including seven counts of withholding taxes from employees' checks but not sending them to the IRS.

Nothing says Memorial Day Weekend like a brat fresh from the grill. But few things divide Wisconsinites more than the proper to eat a brat. Purists insist on mustard (although whether it's brown or yellow provokes its own debate). For many ketchup eaters, the condiment is a comforting throwback to childhood. Sour kraut harkens to the sausage's Germanic roots. Cheese? Well, you're on your own there. In May 2021, we interviewed several patrons and employees at State Street Brats on how they take their brat.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She was ordered to pay $326,905 to the IRS as well as a $25,000 fine.

Johnson owned Johnson Sausage Shoppe Inc., a meat-processing plant, grocery store and catering business, since 1996, the Attorney's Office said in a news release. As president of the shop, Johnson was responsible for all aspects of its business operations.

People are also reading…

The shop remains open but an employee who answered the phone there Thursday night, but refused to give her name, said the shop's ownership has been transferred to a trust.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News