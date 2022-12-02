Former Rio sausage shop owner sentenced to prison for not paying taxes

The former owner of a Rio sausage shop was sentenced to a year in federal prison Thursday and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to tax avoidance, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, pleaded guilty to one count of not paying employee withholding taxes for the third quarter of 2016, although a 17-count federal indictment handed down in June alleged she violated three tax-related crimes from 2013-16, including seven counts of withholding taxes from employees' checks but not sending them to the IRS.

She was ordered to pay $326,905 to the IRS as well as a $25,000 fine.

Johnson owned Johnson Sausage Shoppe Inc., a meat-processing plant, grocery store and catering business, since 1996, the Attorney's Office said in a news release. As president of the shop, Johnson was responsible for all aspects of its business operations.

The shop remains open but an employee who answered the phone there Thursday night, but refused to give her name, said the shop's ownership has been transferred to a trust.