Former UW chancellor paid $135,000 to work on 'community building,' new degree program

An assessment by an outside group indicated "substantial need" for programming of this type in the Wausau area, he said. Projections show strong, sustained enrollment and graduates' starting salaries would fall within the range of $75,000 to $90,000.

Meyer said the contract was "pretty vague" but that expectations were fully discussed with Cross and the work actually began when he was still serving as chancellor. He said he personally covered his travel expenses and received no employee benefits through the System other than his salary.

Meyer saw himself as the "jumper cables" to kickstart the program and pass the torch on to the Stout and Stevens Point chancellors, both of whom are relatively recent new hires. He worked with local employers to discuss their needs and also on securing accreditation for the program.

"The project holds tremendous economic and educational benefit for the Wausau region, and Mr. Meyer’s unique background, credibility, and skill set were critical to developing it," System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.

Meyer's background includes five years as Stout's chancellor, time as dean of the university's engineering college and a stint as president of a technical college in northwest Wisconsin.