Former UW chancellor paid $135,000 to work on 'community building,' new degree program

The University of Wisconsin System paid a former chancellor $135,000 for "community building and outreach" in north central Wisconsin through a contract that lacked specifics on what work must be accomplished.
Bob Meyer, who retired as chancellor of UW-Stout in August 2019, worked as a System consultant from late 2019 through March 2021, according to a contract obtained under the state's public records law. Former System president Ray Cross hired him at 40% of his chancellor pay, or about $8,445 monthly.
While the contract is light on details, Meyer said he oversaw development of a new academic program that involves two UW campuses and a technical college.
The majority of Meyer's contract was in place during the pandemic, which hit UW campuses hard, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses, thousands of furloughed employees and an untold number of layoffs, including at both Stout and System.
The project arose because of Wausau's shortage of manufacturing employees, Meyer said. Through a new program that may launch as soon as this fall, students will take courses from UW-Stout, Northcentral Technical College and UW-Stevens Point, which oversees the UW-Stevens Point at Wausau branch campus, and eventually earn a manufacturing engineering degree from Stout, located in Menomonie.
An assessment by an outside group indicated "substantial need" for programming of this type in the Wausau area, he said. Projections show strong, sustained enrollment and graduates' starting salaries would fall within the range of $75,000 to $90,000.
Meyer said the contract was "pretty vague" but that expectations were fully discussed with Cross and the work actually began when he was still serving as chancellor. He said he personally covered his travel expenses and received no employee benefits through the System other than his salary.
Meyer saw himself as the "jumper cables" to kickstart the program and pass the torch on to the Stout and Stevens Point chancellors, both of whom are relatively recent new hires. He worked with local employers to discuss their needs and also on securing accreditation for the program.
"The project holds tremendous economic and educational benefit for the Wausau region, and Mr. Meyer’s unique background, credibility, and skill set were critical to developing it," System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said.
Meyer's background includes five years as Stout's chancellor, time as dean of the university's engineering college and a stint as president of a technical college in northwest Wisconsin.
UW-Stout Chancellor Katherine Frank through a spokesperson declined to comment, referring questions to the System.
No formal report
The contract's lack of any specific assignments stuck out to Judith Wilde, a George Mason University professor who has written extensively about college leaders and the “golden parachutes” they receive after leaving the job. She reviewed Meyer's contract at the State Journal's request.
"There’s nothing here that indicates a deliverable," she said. "If this were a true consultant position, as I have worked as a consultant for universities, there’s always a report or something specifically due at the end. This certainly doesn’t list anything like that."
But considering the multimillion dollar payouts some other college leaders receive, Wilde said this one doesn't strike her as particularly troublesome.
"I recognize it’s a large amount of money for a small school but in light of what we’re seeing at other places, it’s not horrible," she said. "He may be providing some benefit for the university. It's just not clear from the contract what that is."
Meyer said there wasn't a formal report but he provided regular updates to the System president throughout the project, which he called a "win-win-win-win" for the community and its employers, students, the UW System and the technical college.
Other contracts
Meyer is the latest example of a UW administrator earning six figures after stepping down.
Amid UW System cuts, ex-president paid full salary to review leadership search process, work on other jobs
Cross was hired as a full-time consultant for three months last year. A contract required him, among other assignments, to submit a written plan on how to increase diversity of students and staff at each UW campus. Cross didn't write the report, instead providing "verbal recommendations" and shifting his focus to COVID-19 testing. He earned about $125,000.
The System also agreed to pay former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper at her chancellor’s salary over an eight-month period in 2019 — about $162,000 — while she prepared to return to a full teaching schedule in fall 2019.
Under a work plan Kopper submitted to the System, she committed to preparing syllabi, lesson plans and a report during that time. The State Journal requested those materials but a UW-Whitewater records custodian said the university had no records in its possession.
Just before the fall 2019 semester started, Kopper was granted a paid medical leave and her classes were reassigned to other instructors. She retired in January 2020.