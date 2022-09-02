Former UW observatory, now at Promega, named for female astronomer who didn't get Nobel

An observatory built in 1880 for students at UW-Madison and moved in 1960 to what is now Promega Corp.’s campus in Fitchburg is being named for a British astronomer who helped discover pulsars, for which her male bosses received a Nobel Prize.

The observatory, restored in recent years and used for education and research, is formally being named next week for Jocelyn Bell Burnell, who plans to visit Promega for a panel discussion Tuesday and a naming ceremony Wednesday.

Bell Burnell, 79, helped discover what later came to be called pulsars, or rapidly spinning neutron stars, in 1967 as a graduate student at the University of Cambridge in England. In 1974, her supervisor Antony Hewish and his boss, Martin Ryle, won the Nobel in physics for the discovery of pulsars and related developments. Some scientists say Bell Burnell should have been included in the prize.

In 2018, Bell Burnell won a Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for the discovery, directing her $3 million prize to scholarships to improve diversity in science. The Breakthrough Prize was started in 2013 by Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan of Facebook, Sergey Brin of Google, venture capitalist Yuri Milner and Anne Wojcicki, a founder of the genetics company 23andMe.

The observatory, which opened in 1882, was built next to UW-Madison’s Washburn Observatory to provide a facility for basic astronomy for students, allowing Washburn to be used for research, according to the university. In 1960, it was donated to the Madison Astronomical Society and moved to what was then Bjorksten Research Laboratories in Fitchburg. The society used it until 1984.

In recent years, Promega CEO Bill Linton funded a restoration of the observatory, which now has state-of-the-art reflector and refractor telescopes. Linton was interested in astronomy as a child, and "sometimes, as we get to a later stage in our life, we might recapitulate some of these early interests," he told the Wisconsin State Journal.

As for naming the observatory after Bell Burnell, Linton said, "I thought it would be really nice to honor and recognize a woman who had done something extraordinary.”

Promega’s BioPharmaceutical Technical Center Institute, which oversees training and education at Promega, says on its website: “Throughout her long career, she championed the belief that anyone can make the next big discovery, and it is this belief that drives the mission of the Bell Burnell Observatory.”

The observatory events next week are not open to the public.

In a New York Times documentary last year, Bell Burnell said that being a graduate student and a woman “demoted my standing in terms of receiving a Nobel Prize.” But, she said, “I was really pleased that pulsars were considered important enough to rate a Nobel Prize.”

When she and the other scientists initially published their findings, she said reporters interviewed Hewish, her adviser, about the science and asked her about her boyfriends, hair and measurements.

“The popular press were certainly putting me in the ‘little girl, sexually attractive’ role,” she said. “I barely rated as a scientist.”

She said it’s important for young women today to have good role models. “So, OK, I’ll be it,” she said.