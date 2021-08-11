Fort Atkinson fire destroys warehouse, injures firefighters, drains water tower

A large warehouse fire in Fort Atkinson Tuesday displaced about 50 residents and injured some of the 150 firefighters called to the scene.

The fire was reported around noon in the 700 block of Oak Street on the city’s north side, police said. There was no one in the building at the time.

Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said at a press conference Tuesday evening that some firefighters suffered injuries due to the heat and were treated at the scene or taken to a local hospital.

Rausch said crews nearly “drained the city water system” while combating the blaze, leading to the department’s decision to let the rest of the building and its contents burn. The warehouse contained tires for military vehicles, unspecified chemicals and cans from a local canning company.

Both the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were on site monitoring the quality of the water and air in the area.