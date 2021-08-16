Fort Atkinson warehouse fire operations finally over, authorities say

Firefighting operations finally are over at a Fort Atkinson warehouse destroyed by a blaze that started Tuesday, authorities said over the weekend.
The fire that destroyed the warehouse in the 700 block of Oak Street on Fort Atkinson’s north side displaced about 50 residents and injured some of the 150 firefighters called to the scene.
Fire Chief Daryl Rausch said at a press conference Tuesday that crews nearly “drained the city water system” while combating the blaze, leading to the department’s decision to let the rest of the building and its contents burn. The warehouse contained tires for military vehicles, unspecified chemicals and cans from a local canning company.
Both the state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency were on site monitoring the quality of the water and air in the area.
On Saturday, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department said on its Facebook page that “After more than 96 hours of firefighting activities, the Oak Street fire operations have been terminated. EPA air monitoring will continue for at least 24 hours and the DNR water and run-off mitigation will continue for an undetermined amount of time.”
On Sunday, the department posted that “the EPA has determined that air monitoring is no longer needed and have terminated operations. There will be a few small smoldering areas still present within the debris pile. FAFD will continue to monitor the site and mitigate any problem areas. These operations will likely continue for at least another week.”
Due to the extent of the damage to the warehouse, Rausch said it is unlikely crews will be able to definitively determine the cause of the fire.