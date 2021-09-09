Fort McCoy has had 1 measles case, more than a dozen COVID-19 cases among Afghans

As of Thursday, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin had fewer than two dozen COVID-19 cases and one measles case among the thousands of Afghan refugees staying there, a spokesperson confirmed.

Everyone who has been infected with either measles or COVID-19 was isolated, and those who were exposed were put in quarantine, Fort McCoy spokesperson Cheryl Phillips said.

Before arriving at a base, all Afghan refugees are tested for COVID-19, offered a COVID-19 vaccine for free and given a medical screening, which includes "critical" immunizations against polio and measles, mumps and rubella, Phillips said.

Fort McCoy is one of eight military bases housing Afghan refugees who fled from Afghanistan after the recent collapse of their country's government to the Taliban. Fort McCoy can host up to 13,000 people, and 8,780 refugees had arrived as of Sept. 3.

On Saturday, Fort McCoy identified one refugee who had symptoms of measles upon arrival at the base, Phillips said. That person was immediately placed in isolation and tested positive for measles on Sunday.