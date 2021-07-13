Four indicted on arson, other crimes in federal cases in connection with Kenosha riots

Four men, in two separate cases, have been indicted on arson charges and other crimes connected with rioting and civil unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in late August last year, the region’s top federal prosecutor announced Tuesday night.
Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin said the federal grand jury on July 7 indicted the men in two separate cases.
Arson, thefts weapons violations
In the first case, Allen King, David Garner, and Kevin Martinez were charged with conspiring to steal controlled substances and transport stolen goods in interstate commerce, in violation of United States Code, according to a press release.
King and Garner have also been charged with two counts of arson, and conspiring to commit arson.
The charge against Martinez for illegally possessing ammunition stems from the “shooting incident” captured on camera shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 and depicted in the photo below:
Federal investigators allege that this photo shows Kevin Martinez involved in a shooting incident captured on surveillance camera shortly befo…
According to a filed complaint, King, Garner, and Martinez had traveled together from Minnesota to Kenosha on that day. The complaint alleges that while in Kenosha, King and Garner attempted to set fires at a bar.
The three also looted and damaged other establishments in Kenosha, including a pharmacy and a gas station. The complaint further alleges all three men described their illegal activities on social media, with King and Garner attempting to sell the stolen controlled substances over that same platform.
Minimum five years in prison
In the second case, Devon Vaughn is charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed the B&L Office Furniture at 1101 60th St. The furniture store has since moved to a new location in the Kenosha Trade Park on 75th Street.
Each of the arson crimes carries a mandatory minimum prison term of five years.
“These cases are the direct result of the dedicated, skilled, and collaborative efforts of ATF and its federal, state, and law enforcement partners,” Frohling said. “Along with our partners, the Department of Justice is committed to holding individuals who engage in arson and other violent offenses accountable for their actions.”
“I commend all the law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and the United States Attorney’s Office for their diligence in charging these crimes that were committed during the civil unrest in Kenosha last August,” remarked ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “ATF, alongside our partners, will continue to investigate those violent acts, and appeal to the public for their assistance, to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”
“The Kenosha Police Department is grateful for the support and resources provided by our Federal, State and Local partners,” said interim Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen. “We are committed to continuing our joint investigations into the destruction that occurred in the City of Kenosha last August, until every last person responsible is brought to justice.”
Other cases under investigation
Law enforcement continues to investigate various other crimes associated with the unrest in Kenosha. Anyone with information about the individuals depicted in the following photos should contact Kimberly Nerheim, Public Affairs Specialist, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, at (773) 658-6419. There is a potential reward involved, according to the release.
Federal authorities are calling on the public's help to identify individuals in the photos as they are suspects in criminal activities that to…
Federal authorities are calling on the public's help to identify individuals in this photo as they are suspects in criminal activities that to…
Federal authorities are calling on the public's help to identify the individual at left as he is a suspect in criminal activities that took pl…
The cases were investigated by the Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. They will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Knight and Philip Kovoor.
The U.S. Attorney's Officer advised that an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
