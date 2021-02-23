Four more state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open in Wisconsin

State-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics in La Crosse, Marathon and Racine counties — and one split between Barron and Douglas counties — will open within two months, joining one that started last week at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, officials said Tuesday.
“Our first week of the (Department of Health Services) community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “These community-based sites are going to be critical to our work making sure that Wisconsinites can get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us.”
The announcement of the new clinics comes as a central registry for COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin is expected to start Monday. On the same day, teachers, grocery store workers and other groups to be added to phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan are expected to become eligible for shots.
Public Health Madison and Dane County hopes to vaccinate many K-12 teachers and staff at the Alliant Energy Center, having requested 7,000 doses of vaccine each of the first two weeks of March for such immunizations.
So far in Wisconsin, eligible groups are frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.
State officials said the new clinics are a collaboration with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, the University of Wisconsin System and local public health departments. People currently eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they live, will be able to schedule appointments.
The state anticipated getting 115,000 first doses of vaccine from the federal government starting this week, a 64% increase over a month ago. Some 178 Walgreens stores in Wisconsin will be receiving a total of 35,350 doses this week, double the amount from last week. Registration is available online or at 1-800-925-4733.
In addition to the state-run vaccination clinics, a federal clinic could be set up in Milwaukee and Dane County officials have also sought a federal clinic at the Alliant Energy Center.
As of Tuesday, 807,981 people in Wisconsin, or 13.9% of the population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Some 352,791 people, or 6.1%, had received two doses, meaning they are fully immunized.
Interim DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said the state is expanding capacity, including with the new clinics, as more vaccine becomes available. "Along with mobile vaccination teams, various local vaccine providers, and pharmacy partners, these clinics are one of the many ways that folks can protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19," she said.
