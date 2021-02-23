Four more state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open in Wisconsin

State-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics in La Crosse, Marathon and Racine counties — and one split between Barron and Douglas counties — will open within two months, joining one that started last week at Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville, officials said Tuesday.

“Our first week of the (Department of Health Services) community-based vaccination clinic at Rock County was a success and we are excited to continue launching more of these community clinics across Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement. “These community-based sites are going to be critical to our work making sure that Wisconsinites can get vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

The announcement of the new clinics comes as a central registry for COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin is expected to start Monday. On the same day, teachers, grocery store workers and other groups to be added to phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan are expected to become eligible for shots.