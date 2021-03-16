Foxconn chairman says company will announce Mount Pleasant plans by July

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said Tuesday that the company will announce what it plans to produce in Mount Pleasant within the next four months.

Following February's announcement that Foxconn may be a contract manufacturer of electric cars with California-based Fisker, Liu said during a news conference Tuesday in Taipei, Taiwan's capital, that Foxconn is debating between facilities in Mexico and Wisconsin to be the U.S. hub of operations for electric car manufacturing.

Regardless of the decision, Liu said he has vowed to find a "viable" production option for Mount Pleasant. Whether the hub will be in Mexico or Mount Pleasant, Liu said, will hinge on business, not politics. A decision is to be finalized by July 1.

“I took over the Wisconsin task, and I need to make it a viable one, so I need to find a product that fits that location,” Liu said. “Whether it’s Wisconsin or Mexico, it’s not political, it’s business from my perspective."

Foxconn initially signed a contract with the state under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant in Mount Pleasant that would employ up to 13,000 people. Those plans have since been scaled back.