Foxconn chairman says 'our biggest challenge is we don’t know how to make cars:' report

As Foxconn continues to try branching into the automotive industry, the Taiwanese iPhone maker's chairman is admitting the company has hurdles in front of it.

“Our biggest challenge is we don’t know how to make cars,” Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a Monday event where Foxconn unveiled three new prototype vehicles of its own, The Verge and several other outlets reported.

Foxconn says it is still hiring at its Mount Pleasant facilities — a career fair there is scheduled for Saturday, with promises of on-the-spot job offers — although the company remains quiet about what's going on inside its campus, which comprises more than 1,000 acres.

As The Verge reported Monday: "Foxconn is one of the biggest tech companies in the world, but it has become infamous for failing to execute on some big international expansions. What was supposed to be a massive, multibillion-dollar LCD factory in Wisconsin, for instance, is still mostly just empty buildings."

In 2017, when then-President Donald Trump and then-Gov. Scott Walker brought Foxconn to Wisconsin, the state offered as much as $4.5 billion in tax incentives if Foxconn succeeded in certain hiring and production goals. After Foxconn's plans drastically changed from the original massive LCD factory to the more nebulous current situation, the deal was renegotiated under Gov. Tony Evers to $80 million in incentives.

Nilay Patel, The Verge's editor-in-chef, tweeted Tuesday: "If you can dream it, Foxconn can find a way to collect tax subsidies until you lose interest."

Foxconn's three prototypes, unveiled Monday in a flashy ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, include a sedan (which can reportedly achieve 750 horsepower), an SUV and a bus. They are the current models under a new brand: Foxtron.

This follows Foxconn ostensibly considering using its Mount Pleasant holdings to build electric vehicles for California-based Fisker Inc., but instead purchasing a pre-built former General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio. That deal, with struggling prospective electric-truck manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp., was announced Sept. 30

With the new Foxtron venture, it appears Foxconn is trying to move away from being the background company to brands like Apple and put its own mark on the things it makes, as well as continuing to work in the background for groups like Lordstown and Fisker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0