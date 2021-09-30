Foxconn confirms it plans to build electric vehicles in Ohio; nothing yet planned for Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn confirmed Thursday afternoon that it will begin building its electric vehicles in the U.S. in a former General Motors factory in Ohio, not in a new facility in Mount Pleasant, as had been considered.

In doing so, Foxconn decided it would use an existing facility, rather than building a new facility in Wisconsin or elsewhere, to pursue its goal of becoming a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing.

"After months of careful evaluation, Foxconn will work to acquire pre-existing manufacturing operations in Lordstown, Ohio for the initial production of electric vehicles for our customers and partners. Existing automobile manufacturing facilities, infrastructure, employees, and location in Ohio with robust supply chain resources will give Foxconn speed to market that meets our customer’s needs for production by end of 2023," reads a statement from Foxconn Technology Group.

According to Foxconn, its massive and still mostly empty Mount Pleasant property could in the future "serve as a ... location for additional investment for Foxconn’s electric vehicle growth in the United States."

Young Liu, Foxconn chairman, said in a statement: “We have high expectations through this partnership that we will be able to successfully integrate our resources with Lordstown Motors. In addition to achieving the goal of moving ahead our timeline to establish electric vehicle production capacity in North America, it also reflects Foxconn’s flexibility in providing design and production services for different EV customers."

Busy week

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Foxconn might be buying Lordstown Motors, an American electric light-duty truck company and former General Motors factory. Then Thursday evening, Foxconn confirmed a nonbinding agreement in which the two companies will "work jointly on Lordstown Motors’ electric vehicle programs in Lordstown Motors’ 6.2 million square foot production and assembly plant in Lordstown."

Foxconn also is purchasing a share of Lordstown, which has been cash-strapped of late and nearly went under over the summer, particularly following an investigation that went public this summer that the company had lied about the number of preorders it had; the company's founder and CEO ended up stepping down in June amid the scandal.

Lordstown is still struggling to get its first vehicle, the all-wheel drive Endurance, to market.

Liu added: "I believe that the innovative design of the Endurance pickup truck, with its unique hub motors, delivers an advantageous user experience and has manufacturing efficiencies. It will undoubtedly thrive under our partnership and business model."

Daniel Ninivaggi, CEO of Lordstown, added in a statement that he was "excited about the prospect of joining forces with a world-class smart manufacturer like Foxconn."

According to a joint announcement from Lordstown and Foxconn, the two companies "have entered into a subscription agreement, under which Foxconn will purchase approximately $50 million of Lordstown Motors’ common stock directly from Lordstown Motors."

Lordstown has a reported market cap of $1.4 billion, although it is still branded as a "start-up" since it launched in 2018.

Before the formal agreement announcement, Lordstown's stocks surged by as much as 21% Thursday amid the Foxconn rumors.

Fisker

In spring, Foxconn had announced it was partnering with California-based Fisker to produce Project PEAR, Fisker's second electric vehicle and first to be expected to cost less than $30,000. The companies' goal is to have the vehicle reach the market by the end of 2023.

According to Foxconn and Lordstown, the Ohio factory "would serve as a speed-to-market asset that would also support Foxconn's partner and customer, Fisker Inc."

Foxconn and Fisker said they had been in negotiations with the State of Wisconsin to again renegotiate Foxconn's contract to facilitate the building of vehicles in Mount Pleasant, but nothing has come of it.

Fisker cheered the news.

Henrik Fisker, CEO and chairman, said in a statement: "We welcome the news from Foxconn, our co-investment partner on Project PEAR, concerning their manufacturing plans for the facility in Ohio. Achieving key program objectives such as time to market, access to a well-developed supplier ecosystem and overall cost targets were all important factors in the decision to locate manufacturing in Ohio.

"Since signing the agreement with Foxconn earlier this year, we have been working together intensively on all aspects of Project PEAR including design, engineering, supply-chain and manufacturing. Fisker's commitment to volume manufacturing in the United States takes another important step forward today with the signing of this agreement."

