Foxconn globe move-in expected in March, project manager tells Mount Pleasant Village Board

MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn's High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe, the 100-foot-tall symbol of the Taiwanese tech giant's shift away from production and toward data technology at its Racine County campus, is expected to be ready for a full move-in by mid-to-late March, according to a Monday night update at a Mount Pleasant Village Board meeting.

"The final touches are coming," said Claude Lois, Mount Pleasant's Foxconn project manager.

The HPCDC is expected to facilitate the Wisconn Valley Network Operations Center, where Foxconn employees will be able to support Foxconn technologies such as Industrial 5G networks, cloud computing and industrial artificial intelligence. Lois said everything is on track for the construction and they will soon be conducting occupancy evaluations for the HPCDC.