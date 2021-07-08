Foxconn in talks with state leaders about possibly making electric cars in Mount Pleasant

State negotiations

These discussions could bring another change to the recently amended contract.

The contract gives much-reduced tax incentives compared to what was agreed upon by Gov. Scott Walker in a deal reportedly brokered by then-President Donald Trump.

Leaders had said that the presence of Foxconn in Wisconsin would be transformative for the Interstate 94 corridor.

The original deal included $3 billion in tax credits if hiring goals were met. The renegotiated contract, which no longer locks Foxconn into producing LCD screens as was originally planned, includes up to $80 million in tax credits but has virtually no strings regarding what Foxconn must do with its property to receive the credits.

Should Foxconn move away from focusing primarily on data infrastructure as it has said it plans to do, and substantially increases its production and hiring projections, more tax incentives could be considered.