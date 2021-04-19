Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back project

Jay Lee, Foxconn's vice chairman, said Foxconn approved the new deal with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities the meet market demand." He said Foxconn was grateful that a solution could be found.

After the original deal was signed, Foxconn said it was downsizing the factory to be built over 2,500 acres of land from what is known as a Generation 10.5 plant to a Generation 6 plant that makes smaller thin-film transistor liquid crystal display screens for cellphones and other devices, rather than the larger screens that were first proposed.

Foxconn has announced, and then quickly ended, other projects at the site including "a cutting-edge, cloud-based, robotic retail platform" for caffeine sales and ventilators to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, Foxconn's chairman said last month it was now considering making electric vehicles at the facility.

The company's changing plans led Evers to call for its contract, which was based on it building the massive flat-screen panel manufacturing facility, to be rewritten.