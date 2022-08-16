Fraternity house burglarized over summer break, Madison police say

Clothing, electronics, cash and "high-end sports memorabilia" were reported missing from a Langdon Street fraternity near UW-Madison after a break-in was reported Monday, Madison police said.

Police were called to Sigma Alpha Mu after two roommates at the fraternity arrived back in Madison to find property missing and one window to the building removed.

There were no other signs of forced entry and both men remembered locking up their items before leaving for summer break, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and additional victims could be identified and more residents return from break.

Sigma Alpha Mu's status as a UW-Madison student organization was terminated as of May and the university recommends against students joining it.