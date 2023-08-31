A Fitchburg woman pleaded no contest Thursday to a reduced homicide charge for the stabbing death of her fiancé in 2021.

Kania C. Quinn, 35, who had been charged in October 2021 with first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing death of Fred Edwards Jr., 62, at the apartment she shared with him, pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea agreement dismissing the more serious charge.

First-degree intentional homicide carries an automatic life sentence, while first-degree reckless homicide carries up to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland accepted Quinn's plea Thursday and scheduled a sentencing for Oct. 20.

Police were called to an apartment on the 2000 block of Greenway Cross in Fitchburg at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 2021. Edwards, who was found in a hallway in the apartment building, was taken to UW Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

When contacted by police, Quinn denied knowing what had happened earlier at the apartment, according to a criminal complaint.

Quinn later told police she was in a dispute with Edwards at the apartment she shared with him and armed herself with a knife.

Quinn said she thought she may have “stuck” Edwards with the knife, the complaint states, but later said that if she stabbed him, it was not done intentionally and was “unbeknowingly.” She told police she tossed two knives from a car window while traveling on an area highway within hours of Edwards’ death.

An autopsy by Dane County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida found Edwards had sustained a single stab wound to the upper breast area on the left side of his chest. The wound extended into Edwards’ body and to the base of his heart, where it meets the coronary artery. That caused Edwards’ death, Tranchida said.

A search warrant indicated there were three stab wounds, all to the back, just beneath Edwards’ left and right shoulders.

Members of Edwards’ family, including three of his children, asked to keep Quinn in jail until her trial, fearing that if released she would flee and not return to court. She is being held on $1 million bail, the amount sought by prosecutors.

Court documents state the incident wasn't the first time police had been to the apartment because of alleged domestic violence. On Sept. 17, according to a search warrant, police arrested Edwards after Quinn said she was struck by Edwards while trying to leave the apartment. He was not charged with any crime related to that incident.

