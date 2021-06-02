Free from masks and COVID-19 limits, Dane County resumes most activity

Dane County residents could cast aside their face masks and gather without limits Wednesday after nearly 15 months of COVID-19 restrictions, but experts said that while the pandemic has clearly eased up here and around the country the threat is not over.

“The ‘officially over’ likely will be when the world sees a decline like the U.S. has seen,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director for infection control at UW Health. “That isn’t likely anytime soon.”

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined dramatically in the county, Wisconsin and the U.S., with the county now seeing fewer than 20 new cases a day, down from the peak daily average of nearly 500 cases in mid-November. Some 76% of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the county having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.