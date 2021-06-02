Free from masks and COVID-19 limits, Dane County resumes most activity

Dane County residents could cast aside their face masks and gather without limits Wednesday after nearly 15 months of COVID-19 restrictions, but experts said that while the pandemic has clearly eased up here and around the country the threat is not over.
“The ‘officially over’ likely will be when the world sees a decline like the U.S. has seen,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director for infection control at UW Health. “That isn’t likely anytime soon.”
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined dramatically in the county, Wisconsin and the U.S., with the county now seeing fewer than 20 new cases a day, down from the peak daily average of nearly 500 cases in mid-November. Some 76% of residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the county having one of the highest vaccination rates in the country.
“Restrictions were necessary steps to keep Dane County safe and healthy, and after a difficult year of sacrifices, we are all seeing the results of those difficult decisions,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, said in a statement.
Statewide COVID-19 restrictions implemented in mid-March of 2020 were struck down by the state Supreme Court two months later, prompting the city-county health department to issue its first of 16 orders involving masks, business operations and indoor and outdoor gatherings.
With the expiration of the department’s latest mask requirements and gathering limits Wednesday, most regular activities can resume. However, some businesses may continue to require masks and people not fully vaccinated are asked to keep wearing them indoors.
People in the Madison area can expect a relatively normal summer with little danger of serious COVID-19 outbreaks, health experts say. But unvaccinated people still pose a risk, upticks are expected in the fall and significant spread of the coronavirus in India, parts of South American and elsewhere continue to be a hazard, given global travel.
“We are controlling the pandemic through vaccination and taking precautions,” said Ajay Sethi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UW-Madison. “But we do live in a global society, and we still have countries experiencing epidemics and certainly vulnerable to them in the future. The pandemic can’t be over until everybody’s safe.”
With 59.6% of residents fully vaccinated, Dane County has the second highest vaccination rate in the U.S. among counties with 300,000 or more people, after San Francisco County in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With 68.8% of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated, the county is No. 2 in that category among large counties, after Montgomery County, Maryland.
Dane County is No. 1 among people 65 and older, with 95.9% of seniors fully vaccinated, according to CDC data updated Tuesday.
Given the county's robust vaccination rate, “we’re not going to experience a surge like we had before,” Sethi said. “But an uptick at some point is expected. People are predicting a fall surge when activities move back indoors.”
Safdar said the coronavirus may become like influenza, with some background transmission throughout the year and more activity in colder months.
“It might get worse during the fall season when most viruses get worse,” she said. “We will live with it, with vaccine boosters as necessary.”
For the foreseeable future, staff and visitors at hospitals, including UW, Meriter and St. Mary’s, will be required to keep wearing masks. Because of vulnerable patients such as those with cancer or organ transplants, “It’s not something that we’re very keen to lift,” Safdar said.
With children younger than 12 still not eligible to be vaccinated, and some others not immunized, the pandemic “is emphatically not over, even in Dane County,” said Richard Keller, a UW-Madison professor of the history of medicine.
“That’s a population where we could see the emergence of new variants, as they remain unvaccinated, as schools reopen, as mask restrictions are lifted,” he said.
Keller is concerned about events like the planned Summer Olympics in Tokyo, with vaccination slow in Japan and international travel increasing the risk of transmission.
“It has all the ingredients to make up something like a super-spreading event,” he said.
Safdar said that with most people vaccinated in Dane County, coronavirus cases that do occur are unlikely to cause much serious disease. Most serious cases will appear in those who haven’t been immunized, as is the case for flu, measles and other contagious viruses.
“People who choose not to get vaccinated often bear the brunt of these outbreaks,” she said.
State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this report.