'Frenzy of violence': Kenosha County jury convicts man of stabbing friend to death

“It is clear from his contacts with this defendant that Jason thought ‘I am going to be in a relationship,” Graveley said. “He literally invited the defendant to meet his mother ... What does that suggest that Jason Killips thought was going on?”

When Killips’ body was found, Graveley said, Killips was wearing men’s underwear that was “much as someone might wear their sexiest nightgown, the thing in their wardrobe they would wear when they hoped will be romantic.”

There was DNA evidence that indicated the two men had sex. But sometime afterward, Graveley said, Killips was attacked.

“There was blood everywhere,” Graveley said, saying the floors, ceilings, walls and bedding were splattered with blood.

“I think that Jason Killips, based on the evidence, tried to fight for his life,” Graveley said, saying Killips had large gashes on his forearms as if he was trying to block the knife, and that there were sprays of blood in several areas of the apartment as if he was moving while being stabbed. “There was blood on the bottom of his socks,” Graveley said. “He tried to escape and had to walk through his own blood and could not do it, could not survive the attack.”