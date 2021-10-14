Friesland man arrested for repeated sexual assault of child in Columbia County

A Friesland man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in a case that police say goes back to 2015.
Daniel J. Graves, 39, was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, a class C felony. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
At his initial appearance on Oct. 8, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Graves’ bond at $10,000 with standard felony conditions and no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18.
On Tuesday, Graves posted his cash bond and was released from custody.
According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff Det. Sgt. Emily Leland interviewed a 12 year-old girl referred to as victim 1 at the Columbia County Department of Human Services. The victim told Leland that Graves “touches her while they are watching TV and while she is sleeping.”
The victim told Leland it first happened when she was in second grade. The victim said Graves would make her touch his penis and forced her to perform sex acts prior to trick or treating at Halloween.
The complaint outlines a number of other incidents with the victim and Graves in the village of Rio and the Village of Friesland.
The victim told Leland this has happened maybe 20 times.
Aprilaire of Poynette gives $4,000 to backpack program
Aprilaire of Poynette donated $4,000 on Sept. 9 to Blessings in a Backpack of Poynette, proceeds from a July 8-19 donation drive. The Poynette program serves an average of 60 children per week during the school year and provides 800 free lunches to students throughout the summer. These additional funds will be used to provide a shelf-stable yogurt as another source of protein for the children. Pictured are, from left, Allyson Herro, Shari Rockwell, Dianne Vielhuber, Sue Witthun and Chris Clark.
Assembler Penny Driese sends boxes of product through the machinery Tuesday at the Aprilaire manufacturing plant in Poynette, where employment has nearly doubled in the past two years.
Aprilaire booms during pandemic
Assembler Justin Mecum operates the machinery Tuesday at the Aprilaire manufacturing plant in Poynette, where employment has nearly doubled in the past two years.
Aprilaire booms during pandemic
Assemblers Szymon Jarek, left, and Justin Mecum operate machinery Tuesday at the Aprilaire manufacturing plant in Poynette, where employment has nearly doubled in the past two years.
Aprilaire booms during pandemic
Aprilaire's new distribution center in Poynette.
Construction at Aprilaire's new 110,000-square-foot distribution and shipping facility in Poynette was completed just as the pandemic was taking hold in Wisconsin.
Aprilaire's newest manufacturing facility in Poynette, shown here under construction, has since been completed. The company has seen demand for its air filtration systems surge since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Manufacturing Director Dave Young, left, and General Manager Bill Priske on Monday discuss the new warehouse constructed at the Aprilaire manufacturing facility in Poynette.
The new warehouse constructed at Aprilaire manufacturing facility in Poynette.
Johnathan Knuteson assembles residential dampers in April 2019 in the production area of Aprilaire in Poynette.
Agustriani Schanzel and Tyler King assemble residential dampers Monday in the production area of Aprilaire in Poynette.
