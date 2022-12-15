From GED to Ph.D.: UW commencement speaker Kirstan Gimse achieves dreams of being a scientist

As a child, Kirstan Gimse didn't think she could become a scientist.

Gimse didn't have any scientists in her life then, so the term "scientist" invoked images of big-name figures she learned about in school, such as Albert Einstein or biologist Jonas Salk, who created the polio vaccine.

"When I first started undergrad, I didn't really think that I was going to go to graduate school and have a career in biomedical research, mostly because at the time I thought that kind of dream was like, similar to dreaming of becoming like a basketball player or a movie star," she said. "It was not something that people did."

Gimse, who will be the student commencement speaker at UW-Madison's winter commencement ceremony Sunday, has beat the odds to become the person she thought she'd never be. Nearly two decades after she dropped out of high school, she's graduating with a Ph.D. in cellular and molecular pathology. Her research centers on Alzheimer's research and gene therapies.

Her commencement message? Embrace your own differences and don't let them hold you back.

"Regardless of where you've come from — or anything — you can accomplish what you set your mind to, and that you should do what you can to not be a negative voice inside your own head," Gimse said.

Following graduation, Gimse will continue to research genome editing as a post-doctoral fellow at UW-Madison's Center for Genomic Science Innovation.

Sunday's ceremony will confer degrees to 1,758 students, with 1,338 earning bachelor's degrees and the rest receiving master's or doctoral degrees. Midwestern comedy darling and UW-Madison alumnus Charlie Berens will be the commencement speaker and has jokingly offered to bring the beef jerky and brandy for everyone.

Breaking the cycle

Gimse was born in Republic, Michigan, an unincorporated town in the Upper Peninsula, where the class she would have graduated with consisted of a dozen students. Gimse dropped out of high school after being a target of domestic violence, but soon after earned her GED.

The cycle of domestic violence kept her out of school for nearly a decade. Gimse moved to southeastern Wisconsin and worked as a Pre-K teacher at a child care facility and a waitress in the Kenosha and Racine areas. At her waitressing job, though, she got to know one of her regular customers who was a UW-Parkside chemistry professor.

Gimse has always wanted to pursue higher education. But the domestic violence she experienced destroyed her self-confidence. While Gimse knew she had the mental chops for college, she also had developed a sense of self-shame and devalued herself as a result.

But this professor Gimse waited on didn't know any of that.

So, as they talked about chemistry — Gimse had wanted to be a chemistry major in high school — she realized all the pre-conceived notions she held about herself were not shared by the professor. To the professor, Gimse was a regular person.

"I think she probably would have treated me the same either way, but the way we interacted was as though I was on normal — I was on equal footing as anyone else — It definitely helped me build a little bit of confidence," Gimse said.

That confidence boost was what she needed to break the cycle of abuse. She enrolled at UW-Parkside shortly after, in 2010, where her customer became her professor. Shortly after graduating there in 2015, she jumped to UW-Madison to work toward her doctorate.

Excelling in the abstract

Gimse started at Parkside with little to no lab experience but left feeling like she had a head start on her skills prior to enrolling at UW-Madison.

Parkside genetics professor David Higgs said he remembers Gimse as a student who was highly detail-oriented in her lab work, a critical aspect of research science. In addition to having Gimse in his classes, she also spent a year in Higgs' lab studying molecular biology.

Gimse excelled at conceptualizing an abstract idea, Higgs added, where she could connect concepts that can only be mentally visualized and not physically seen.

"You can see the organisms' cells, you can draw out what's the structure of the molecules, but there's still a bit of an abstract there," he said.

Gimse's doctoral work involves searching for genetic therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, namely Alzheimer's disease. Working in Krishanu Saha's lab at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, Gimse researches how brain tissue might react to gene editing therapies.

She's the lab's go-to person in genomic sequencing, and whenever other researchers need advice in how to handle sensitive brain tissues, Gimse is the default advisor.

"Not every student can do this, and Kirstan has made remarkable progress," Saha said. "She can understand and embrace failure and grow from it quickly as well. That's maybe the most important trait in research, because we're trying risky and hard ideas."

A passion for people

Graduate research student Lauren Sarko considers herself lucky that, when she started her rotations in Saha's lab, she was given Gimse as a mentor.

Sarko started graduate school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming from Pennsylvania, Sarko didn't know anyone in Madison, and the pandemic increased her feelings of isolation. But as a mentor, Gimse embraced her both inside and out of the lab.

"She always has just kind of been kind of like a big sister," she said. "I was in a really dark hole because of the pandemic, and she really was this bright light."

Sarko is one of nearly half a dozen undergraduate and graduate students Gimse has mentored in Saha's lab.

But Gimse is generous with her time with everybody, Saha said, sharing her work across labs and helping other researchers troubleshoot. Multiple projects Gimse has no involvement in have been jump-started because "she spent the time to share her knowledge there".

Sarko said her passion for science ultimately carries over into a passion for people. And it'll show at commencement Sunday — the list of people from the lab asking for tickets to watch Gimse give her speech grows daily.

"She's being recognized for all the amazing work that she's done, and she gets to broadcast her story (and) wrap up her Ph.D. with a perfect bow, like a movie almost," Sarko said. "She deserves every second of that."

