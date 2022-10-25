From NBC's 'Today' show to The Hill, pizza aisle at Woodman's goes viral

The frozen pizza aisle at a Woodman’s grocery store went viral this month after a Twitter user posted a video clip showing the store’s seemingly endless selection.

The minute-long video has been viewed more than 6 million times, and featured everywhere from NBC’s “Today” show to The Hill, the Washington D.C.-based political news site focusing on politics, policy, business and international relations.

“No one loves frozen pizza more than Wisconsinites do, apparently,” the “Today” show’s headline read.

The video shows a cart traversing the familiar bumpy, tiled floor, as Twitter user Michael Bradley does a lap of the frozen pizza section. Bradley is from Milwaukee, but it’s unclear which Woodman’s store he was visiting in the video.

One Twitter user commented: “I’ll see your pizza in Wisconsin and raise you Spam aisle in Hawaii.”

Another said, “That isn’t a typical grocery store in WI. That is Woodman’s — which is the absolute heaven on Earth of grocery stores.”

And another: “Double the size and selection of any normal store. The awesome pizza selection is an incidental by-product of that.”

Chris Zelch of Nestle’s frozen pizzas division told the Appleton Post-Crescent in 2019 that Wisconsin is the largest per-capita consumer of the brand’s frozen pizzas, which include DiGiorno, Tombstone, Jacks, Stouffer’s and California Pizza Kitchen, among others.

“His working theory on why we have a taste for frozen pizza traces back to Norwegian immigrants settling in the Badger State,” the story said. Zelch said Norway is the only country where people eat more frozen pizza per capita than the U.S.

Clint Woodman, president of the Janesville-based supermarket chain, told NBC for its Oct. 17 story that the stores carry more than 100,000 items. “Price and variety is our niche.”

Woodman told the network that he was unaware the store’s pizza section had gone viral.

“People in Wisconsin love frozen pizzas, I guess,” he said. “We’re known for our huge variety of items and frozen pizza is one of the sections where there’s just so many different suppliers and we offer everything that anyone would want.”

He said each store stocks 50 pizza brands, taking up 600 square feet.

Woodman’s website says the company has 19 stores from Northern Wisconsin to the Chicago area. The stores average 230,000 square feet, almost 400 times the size of the original store.