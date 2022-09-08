From the archives: The time Queen Elizabeth sailed by Milwaukee

UPI's report, as presented in the Wisconsin State Journal, of Queen Elizabeth's sail-by of Milwaukee on July 7, 1959. The royal yacht passed within a half mile of the breakwater, but that was as close as fans got to seeing the queen during a visit to Chicago and Canada that year.
Wisconsin leaders react to news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Sen. Ron Johnson
Today is a sad day. Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary leader and historic friend of the U.S. who strengthened America’s relationship with the United Kingdom and helped bring stability to the world. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. May her legacy live on.🇬🇧🇺🇸— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 8, 2022
Rep. Robin Vos
An amazing woman. RIP. https://t.co/1C0olfIrxn— Robin Vos (@repvos) September 8, 2022
Sen. Alberta Darling
May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ltQVhcXDGs— Senator Alberta Darling (@SenDarling) September 8, 2022