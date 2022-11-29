Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics to expand in Madison with new headquarters

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, the company founded 18 years ago by UW-Madison stem cell pioneer James Thomson, plans to triple its footprint in Madison by building a new headquarters on the Far West Side.

The company, now on Science Drive at University Research Park, plans to open a 140,000-square-foot facility about six miles to the northwest, on Excelsior Drive, in 2026. The expansion will involve increasing from about 200 employees now to about 400 by 2030, the company said.

“Now is the time for Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics to branch out and grow our capabilities,” CEO Tomoyuki Hasegawa said Monday at a groundbreaking event at the new site, on which the company purchased a building from John Deere Financial that it plans to remodel and expand.

The company makes human induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, for disease research, drug testing and development of potential cell therapies for conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, cancer and eye disorders.

Thomson, who retired from UW-Madison in July, gained international attention in 1998 by becoming the first scientist to grow human embryonic stem cells outside of the body. In 2007, he discovered iPS cells, skin or blood cells reprogrammed back to the embryonic state, at the same time as Japanese researcher Shinya Yamanaka did.

Both types of stem cells can be coaxed in the lab to become almost any cell type in the body, offering the potential for regenerative medicine. By not requiring the destruction of embryos, iPS cells resolved many ethical and political conflicts surrounding the use of embryonic stem cells.

In 2004, Thomson started Cellular Dynamics International, along with three campus colleagues: Drs. Craig January, Tim Kamp and Igor Slukvin. Fujifilm Holdings Corp. of Japan bought Cellular Dynamics in 2015 for $307 million.

Three years ago, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, or FCDI, opened a $21 million “cleanroom” facility on Science Drive designed to make iPS cells in ultra-sterile conditions required for human clinical trials.

The new facility on Excelsior Drive will have more cleanroom commercial manufacturing space, with specially filtered air, air-lock entry doors and other specifications to meet the Food and Drug Administration’s strict standards for Good Manufacturing Practice, or GMP. FCDI will keep the GMP facility on Science Drive, Hasegawa said.

The new headquarters will also have labs and a distribution warehouse, along with a fitness center and café for employees. Hasegawa declined to disclose the estimated cost of the project, saying plans were not finalized. The site has 12 acres, with room for additional expansion, he said.

FCDI, which has more than 400 customers in 25 countries, is working with other companies on plans for human studies of therapies using its iPS cells. One partner, Philadelphia-based Century Therapeutics, in August announced it received FDA approval to start an early-stage clinical trial of an experimental, cell-based immunotherapy for certain B-cell cancers.

Teiichi Goto, CEO of Fujifilm Holdings Corp., said FCDI, which had a 93% increase in sales last year, is “one of the fastest growing companies” within Fujifilm Holdings, which had $21 billion in global revenue for the year ending March 31.

Matthew Mikolajewski, economic development director for the city of Madison, said FCDI plays an important role in the health of the local economy.

“We are very proud of the fact that Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics continues to call Madison home,” Mikolajewski said.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say the new facility will be on Madison’s Far West Side.