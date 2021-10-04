Fundraiser for families confirms identities of 3 high school seniors killed in fiery crash

A fundraiser for the families confirms the identities of three high school seniors — two from Middleton and one from Madison West — killed in a fiery crash in Middleton Saturday night.

While authorities haven’t identified the three, sources told the State Journal the names and a GoFundMe that already has raised more than $25,000 confirmed the three as Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller.

The fundraiser organized by Katy Bouril states that Kratochwill and Miller were seniors at Middleton, and Bilessi was a senior at West and formerly attended Middleton, confirming information the State Journal learned.

The GoFundMe states that the “donated money will go to their families to help cover expenses (funeral, burial, etc).”

On Sunday, Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker said in an email to parents that two Middleton High School seniors and a former student at the school were killed in the crash. The email didn’t name the three.

“Our hearts are heavy with this devastating news,” Shoemaker said in the email. “We know the only way we will cope with this grief is to be together.”

About 100 students and staff gathered in the bleachers at Middleton High School for a vigil Sunday, where students lit a memorial for those killed.

Grief counselors will be available throughout the week to support students and staff.

This week is Middleton High School’s homecoming. Activities were slated to begin Monday, but Shoemaker said staff will be meeting with students to discuss how the scheduled events should proceed in light of the “tragic circumstances.”

Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Don Dudley reported Sunday morning that the preliminary investigation into the crash determined that a vehicle going east on West Mineral Point Road about 10:15 p.m. Saturday rear-ended another vehicle near Karls Court, sending that vehicle into a farm field south of Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton. The vehicle sent into the farm field became engulfed in flames and the three people inside died.

The other vehicle ended up in the ditch, north of West Mineral Point Road. The driver and sole occupant of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Dudley said.

Dudley said names were being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation the notification of family by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No enforcement action has been announced.

