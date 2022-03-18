Fusillade of bullets misses woman, dog out for walk on Far East Side, Madison police say

A woman and her dog were out for a walk on the Far East Side Thursday night somehow were not hit when 20 to 25 shots were fired at them, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to the area of Ellen Avenue and Starker Avenue on reports of gunshots, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.
The woman said she was out walking her dog and stopped momentarily at the northeast corner of Ellen Avenue and Starker Avenue when a tan four-door sedan pulled up to her. It contained at least two people, one who shouted an expletive regarding the woman's dog before multiple shots from an Airsoft gun or possibly BB gun style of weapon were fired at her, Becker said.
After 20 to 25 shots were fired in quick succession, the vehicle quickly drove off, Becker said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
