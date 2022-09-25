Gardens aglow as GLEAM brings growing crowds to Olbrich

Morel mushrooms have cast a spell over many.

The fungi draw throngs of people each spring to south-facing hillsides where they poke at the underbrush, strain their eyes and dream of their potential quarry sizzling in a pan of melted butter.

Others will skip the exertion and frustration, head to a farmers market and plop down $35 or more for a pound of the oblong-shaped delicacy.

That's why the Meadow Garden, the first stop at this year's "GLEAM: Art in a New Light" show at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, is so mesmerizing.

This is where Madison artists James Ream and Benjamin Smith have created a fantastical mushroom nirvana. Only the 10-inch-high morels that pulsate with colored lights set to music didn't grow near a dead elm. Instead, they are made from locally sourced beeswax. And while inedible, the installation creates an envious escape as the state plunges into fall.

But Ream and Smith have a created a deeper meaning with their "Mushroom Grove," which was inspired by a fictional story about Kelethin, an "elven capital city" that flourished for thousands of years high above the ground in the great sequoia redwood forests until human danger approached.

"The elves collectively decided to vanish and took the form of forest spirits and mushrooms," the artists wrote in their description of their work. "Invisible to humans, the elves continue to observe the world silently, enchanting forests in immortality, unwilling to return to their physical forms until humans re-learn how to live in harmony with nature. To relearn harmony, humans must discover the mysteries of mushrooms and the hidden treasures of nature."

And if the numbers continue to hold their current trajectory, a record number of visitors will take in the morels of Kelethin and eight other brilliantly lit installations scattered throughout Olbrich's 16-acre garden complex on Madison's East Side.

Growing interest

When GLEAM made its debut in 2015, the more than two-month-long event drew about 5,000 people. Attendance grew to 17,000 by 2019, but doubled to 34,000 visitors in 2021 after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event is already 1,000 people ahead of the attendance mark of this time last year, according to Tom Fullmer, Olbrich's marketing and public relations coordinator.

"People love to be here during the day, but I think a lot of folks really appreciate the opportunity just to see the gardens at night," Fullmer said. "It's kind of a magical experience. It's a way to experience art, I think, in a way that's different than seeing it in a museum or in a book."

GLEAM, now Olbrich's largest fundraiser, opened Aug. 31 and will run through Oct. 29 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. About 520 people are allowed through at staggered times per hour.

Global talent

At a leisurely pace, it takes about an hour to wind through the paths that feature accent lighting installed by Olbrich staff. But the stars of the event are the artists who come not only from Wisconsin but from around the world.

Skunk Control, the name of a group of artists from Melbourne, Australia, have drawn on technology, design and art and their backgrounds in engineering, science and education to create "Dynamic Equilibrium" on the north end of the garden's long walkway. The piece, which resembles a kaleidoscope, includes steel, flowers and leaves, optical filters, acrylic, electronics and recycled plastics, all illuminated by LED lights. For the best experience, visitors stand about 15 feet away but directly in front of the piece.

"The colors created are a direct consequence of light’s passage through the transparent flowers and leaves," the artists wrote. "Light can be thought of as traveling in waves. The shorter and narrower a wave is the more energy it has."

Ash Armenta, who hails from the San Francisco Bay Area and is pursuing a master's in fine art at UW-Madison, has created "Astral Entrance," a prism-like tunnel. Armenta, who is nonbinary, tries to address questions about queer utopia through printmaking and, in the case of GLEAM, three-dimensional works of art.

Armenta's piece also serves as a perfect bridge to the "Firefly Forest," a grove of thin and well-pruned birch trees along a 200-foot path. Created by Traditions, a specialty lighting company in Middleton, the company had a team of installers spend a week in August wrapping 30 trees with 17,000 LED lights intended to represent fireflies.

But this being an urban environment, there are at times a few distractions. They can include the lights from the nearby softball fields, motorboats being loaded onto trailers at Starkweather Creek, passenger jets overhead on approach to the Dane County Regional Airport and, most noticeably, the occasional freight train and its blaring horn that on Wednesday passed just feet from the gardens at about 8:10 p.m.

Merged elements

One of the most interactive displays is "Phonosynthesis," a creation by Madison artist Mark Penisten, who has merged light, music and nature to create a massive instrument that can be played using touch pads.

"Whether or not you consider yourself a musician, this piece helps bring out the music that is in everyone," Penisten wrote. "Don't be shy about giving it a try and seeing what sounds you can make."

Other exhibits include walls of light that represent waves of harps and another that features neon ants, butterflies and a massive caterpillar. The Bolz Conservancy is also lit up and for just the second time is part of the GLEAM tour.

Science also gets a big nod from the work of Mark-David Hosale, a computational artist, composer and associate professor at York University in Toronto. His GLEAM installation is designed to represent a tidal disruption in which the forces of a black hole become so strong that not even a star can survive. The exhibit allows visitors to experience "the cosmic fireworks" produced by the encounter while walking down a sound and light pathway that spirals into the black hole.

More to see

GLEAM is part of a growing trend in which botanical gardens, parks and other outdoor spaces are being used for lighted art displays. They include, during the holiday season, Fantasy in Lights at Madison's Olin Park, the Holiday Light Show at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville and the Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens. And happening now at the Boerner Botanical Gardens in the Milwaukee suburb of Hales Corners is China Lights. Open evenings through Oct. 30, it features 12 installations including a 200-foot-long dragon.

"They're becoming more expected in places," Fullmer said of light displays in general. "Over the years it's really, really exploded in popularity."