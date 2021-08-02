Gene Purcell, public broadcasting leader, dies following motorcycle crash

Gene Purcell, a state public broadcasting leader, died Saturday as the result of a motorcycle crash. He was 61.
Madison Police Sgt. Luke Lengfeld said the crash happened last Tuesday on the city's South Side, but wouldn't give other details Monday.
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell. "He was passionate about broadcasting, about his family, about his interests."
Ruth said she hasn't asked to learn a lot about the crash. "I'm just not ready really to face that yet," she said, noting that the police involved in the crash team are going to talk to her the week after next.
In August 2018, Purcell became director of Wisconsin Public Media, which is the parent organization of Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television, now called PBS Wisconsin.
Purcell steered Wisconsin Public Media’s administrative transition to UW-Madison from UW-Extension and led the state’s public media organizations through the pandemic, ensuring uninterrupted service and expanded educational resources for students, educators and families, said Erik Ernst of PBS Wisconsin.
Before that, Purcell was executive director of The Wisconsin Educational Communications Board for about a decade. The agency, in partnership with the Board of Regents, oversees most public radio and television stations in the state.
"Any service that the state provides that attracts nearly a million users every single week has value," Purcell said in a Sunday morning show on WKOW-TV in 2015, when, under Gov. Scott Walker, Purcell's agency faced a budget cut of about 13%.
Before moving to Madison in 2006, Purcell, a UW-La Crosse graduate, served as regional manager for Wisconsin Public Radio in La Crosse.
Purcell held leadership roles in the National Educational Telecommunications Association, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the University Licensee Association, and had recently been named board chair of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
Ruth, who runs her own marketing and media relations company, Purcell Communications, said that as a broadcaster, her husband wanted to make sure that all people could access accurate information "especially in a time where people can choose what they want to believe."
In a statement Monday, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank noted Purcell's passion for his work.
"He was deeply committed to the Wisconsin Idea that both Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin embody," she said. "He leaves behind him a legacy of excellence in these organizations. More than that, he was just a great person who drew people in. We will miss him."
Purcell's longtime friend Terry Bell said, "What I think people appreciate most about Gene was that he was an intellectual who was also very down to earth, a very smart guy who was also very humble and very generous."
Bell, a reporter and anchor for Wisconsin Radio Network News, and instructor at Madison College, had been friends with Purcell since 1986. They met at WLSU, which today is part of Wisconsin Public Radio's operations in La Crosse. But back then it was its own independent NPR affiliate.
The two had been coworkers, but Purcell had also been a supervisor of Bell's, and, in that time, Bell said he'd never seen Purcell lose his composure "or be anything but kind. And I think that's what people appreciate most about him."
His friend loved movies, Bell said. "He was a real cinephile. Live music was his true passion, and anything with an engine. He loved cars, loved motorcycles, and it was always interesting to talk with him about those topics."
Bell ran into Purcell in mid-July on State Street, and said they chatted for about 15 minutes. "Ironically, we were talking a lot about mortality. My father had died recently. His mom was having some health problems."
They talked about what older adult children deal with when it comes to aging parents, he said.
"But I'll always be glad that my last interaction with Gene was so consistently wonderful, as every other interaction was throughout my whole life," Bell said.
When the Purcells left La Crosse for Madison, a story in the La Crosse Tribune detailed the couple's massive collection of jazz, rock, blues, funk and folk music.
At the time, they had 3,000 records, a thousand CDs, and another thousand 45s. They were also moving their juke box.
"Ninety-five percent of our music has never been on the radio," Purcell said then.
"He's just got an encyclopedic knowledge of rock music. Fantastic musical taste, and not just rock, he also knew just a ton about jazz," said Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman for the past 12 years, who also met Purcell in La Crosse.
It was the early 1990s and Magney worked at the La Crosse Tribune when Purcell was in charge of the media pools across the county circuit court system. Any time there was a case where photographers or TV crews wanted to shoot video in a courtroom, they had to coordinate through Purcell.
"I just obviously knew his voice from the radio," Magney said.
Magney called Purcell "a peach of a guy, and willing to help you out, anytime you needed something."
One weekend he showed up to help Magney install an in-floor heating system in his house. "He was a huge do-it-yourselfer and had done a ton of work restoring or renovating his house in Madison and just sort of loved doing that kind of stuff."
Magney and his wife, Janine Melrose, were part of a group of La Crosse expats with media jobs in Madison who would get together at the Union Terrace, or Le Tigre Lounge on Midvale Boulevard on Madison's West Side. "Gene loved that place," Magney said.
Purcell was an organ donor, and Ruth said it was immediately determined that his kidneys would go to two people.
"Even though he was 61," she said, "he was so healthy and strong that the organ procurement people believed that between his skin and bones and everything else, he was going to help more than a thousand people."
Knowing that, Ruth said, makes the loss of her husband easier, and is consistent with who he was. "The kind of person that was giving and cared about others."
Ruth is planning a celebration of Purcell's life late this month.