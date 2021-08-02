Gene Purcell, public broadcasting leader, dies following motorcycle crash

Purcell's longtime friend Terry Bell said, "What I think people appreciate most about Gene was that he was an intellectual who was also very down to earth, a very smart guy who was also very humble and very generous."

Bell, a reporter and anchor for Wisconsin Radio Network News, and instructor at Madison College, had been friends with Purcell since 1986. They met at WLSU, which today is part of Wisconsin Public Radio's operations in La Crosse. But back then it was its own independent NPR affiliate.

The two had been coworkers, but Purcell had also been a supervisor of Bell's, and, in that time, Bell said he'd never seen Purcell lose his composure "or be anything but kind. And I think that's what people appreciate most about him."

His friend loved movies, Bell said. "He was a real cinephile. Live music was his true passion, and anything with an engine. He loved cars, loved motorcycles, and it was always interesting to talk with him about those topics."

Bell ran into Purcell in mid-July on State Street, and said they chatted for about 15 minutes. "Ironically, we were talking a lot about mortality. My father had died recently. His mom was having some health problems."

They talked about what older adult children deal with when it comes to aging parents, he said.