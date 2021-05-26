Germantown man charged with Mt. Olympus hate crime assault pleads to reduced charge

A man initially facing 11 years in prison for aggravated battery with a hate crime modifier was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation in a plea deal.
Bradley D. Davis, 35, of Germantown, was found guilty of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct after pleading no contest to the reduced charges in Sauk County Circuit Court.
If Davis violated conditions of the probation, he would be forced to serve almost eight months in jail with huber release privileges. He was ordered to undergo counseling, which includes anger management treatment and an alcohol and other drug assessment.
As other conditions of his probation, Davis cannot have abusive or violent contact with anyone, he must not have contact with the man he assaulted or his family members and is not allowed to return to Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells.
According to the criminal complaint, a man was found near the bar of the resort with two lacerations on his head and noticeable bruising on the left side of his face in December 2019. His daughter told police they had been sitting at the bar joking when Davis offered to buy them a drink. The daughter later also purchased a round of drinks. Both used wristbands that come with the room at the resort to make their purchases.
The daughter said she was having the wristband scanned when she overheard Davis say “Oh, you don’t like me,” which her father responded to by saying “No, I don’t.” Immediately after that, she said Davis punched her father in the face multiple times until he passed out onto the floor, then Davis kicked him in the face.
The woman said Davis cursed at her father, referring to him as a “Mexican” while assaulting him. A preteen aged boy entered the area and Davis motioned for them to leave.
Police tracked Davis down via the wristband used to buy drinks. When the officer went to nearby Alpha Red Tattoo & Barber Studio to talk to Davis, the man started talking before being asked any questions and said that he was “the victim of a hate crime.”
Davis told the officer that he had been sitting at the bar when “five Mexicans” started calling him a “white boy” and swearing, pledging their dislike of then president Donald Trump. Davis said he felt threatened and so began punching the man. He also said he felt that he needed to protect his family members, though none were in the bar area at the time. Davis said he was hit during the altercation. The officer noted a quarter-inch abrasion on his lip.
“I knocked him out,” Davis said, according to the complaint. “I wasn’t going to be a victim. I’m from Louisiana and we’re different from people up here in Wisconsin.”
According to court records, the felony charge of aggravated battery with a hate crime modifier, which was based on an attack due to the victim’s race, was reduced to misdemeanor battery. Davis owes $8,381 to the court.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.