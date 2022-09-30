'Get in, let's go have fun,' woman said before driving drunk with 3 children in SUV, authorities say

UNION GROVE — "Get in, let's go have fun," a woman reportedly said before she was accused of driving on a walking path with three children in the car while drunk.

Denise F. Naeve, 53, of the 4900 block of Schoen Road, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle (as a first offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a black SUV driving recklessly on a walking/biking path.

The deputies arrived and met with the complainant who pointed out the SUV that tried to reverse its way out of the path. The deputy approached the vehicle and noticed three children that tried to help the vehicle back out of the path. One of them said Naeve told the two other boys "Get in, let's go have fun."

All three told her not to drive.

Naeve was initially loud and agitated, questioning why deputies were contacting her. She acknowledged that the three boys had been with her and further said he plan was to drive on the path and turn around at the end, but a person yelled at her. She admitted to drinking three Miller Lites before driving. She submitted a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.131, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

Naeve was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.