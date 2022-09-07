Get updated COVID-19 boosters, state health officials say

Wisconsin health officials are urging people 12 and older to get updated COVID-19 boosters, reformulated to protect against omicron subvariants, now that the new shots have started arriving in the state.

Pharmacies, health centers and clinics are expected to make appointments available as the new boosters arrive, the state Department of Health Services said Wednesday. Public Health Madison and Dane County didn't have the new boosters as of Wednesday but expected to get them soon, spokesperson Morgan Finke said.

“As we head into the fall and winter respiratory virus season, we encourage all Wisconsinites to make a plan to boost their protection against COVID-19,” DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement. “This is especially important for people 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised.”

The new shots, known as bivalent vaccines, target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants now circulating most widely, along with the original strain of COVID-19 as previous vaccines have. The highly contagious BA.5 subvariant currently makes up about 90% of cases nationally.

The updated boosters are recommended for people who have received any primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not had a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. Those 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and those 18 and older are can get the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster. For these age groups, the new boosters replace the original boosters.

Children ages 5 to 11 can still get the original COVID-19 booster.

The updated boosters were authorized last week by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its announcement, the FDA said the new boosters "are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating omicron variant."

However, a new modeling study by Australian researchers, which has not been peer-reviewed, suggests the protection the updated boosters offer will be similar to that from the older ones.

“It’s probably somewhat better. A lot better — probably not," Dean Follmann, a statistician at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the journal Nature in an article about the study.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to reduce severe symptoms that can result in hospitalization and death, said Stephanie Schauer, DHS immunization program manager. “The updated boosters can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination or infection, and provide broader protection against newer variants," Schauer said.

The White House said Tuesday that Americans can expect to get annual updates to the COVID-19 vaccine as they do for flu shots.

"This week, we begin a new phase in our COVID-19 response," President Biden said in a statement. "We are launching a new vaccine — our first in almost two years — with a new approach. For most Americans, that means one COVID-19 shot, once a year, each fall."