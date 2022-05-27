Gift of life: Liver transplant from Waunakee boy helps Cashton teen embark on adulthood

For her 18th birthday this month, Kaylee McGinnis got a ring and a necklace adorned with a sunflower, bejeweled with emeralds and sapphires and inscribed with her first name and another: Collin.

He isn’t a boyfriend with whom she hopes to spend the rest of her life. He’s a boy who for more than 17 years has given her life.

Kaylee, of Cashton, got a liver transplant at 7 months old at UW Hospital from Collin Barberino, a 3-year-old from Waunakee who died in December 2004 when a dresser fell on him in his bedroom.

The families haven’t met, but they exchanged letters a few years after the transplant. Diane and Mike Barberino said Collin — born in September, for which sapphire is the birth stone, as emerald is for May — liked the color yellow, which Kaylee chose for her bedroom. The Barberinos said they planted sunflowers in their garden in memory of their son.

Kaylee, now a junior at Cashton High School who enjoys swimming and babysits to earn money, wants to become an obstetrician-gynecologist. The Barberinos have been involved in safer furniture efforts that this month led to a U.S. Senate committee passing the Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth, or STURDY, Act.

“It’s still going strong,” Kaylee said of the donated liver she got after being born with biliary atresia, which blocks ducts that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder. “That’s how I’m alive.”

She participated in cross country, basketball and tennis while being home schooled a few years ago, but now prefers to swim and go tubing in the Kickapoo River with friends. A frequent thrift store shopper, she saved $326 from babysitting to buy an Apple watch. After graduation, she wants to take a “gap year” to travel before going to college, perhaps at her dream school — the University of California, Los Angeles — or UW-La Crosse.

Having a liver transplant “hasn’t slowed me down from anything that I do,” Kaylee said.

The Barberinos, who said they are private people, declined to be photographed for this story but agreed to talk to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and the need for safer furniture.

“If some good could come out of tragedy, why wouldn’t we want that?” Mike, who retired last year as a strategic program manager at American Family Insurance, said of their decision to donate Collin’s organs.

“I’m glad (Kaylee) can be a typical teenager,” said Diane, a retired business analyst who worked for many years at the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s East Side.

Furniture safety

Collin had just mastered potty-training and spelling his name when he asked to have a "big boy bed” like his brother, Adam, who was three years older, Mike said. A few days after the Barberinos bought identical furniture sets for the boys, they put Collin down for a nap. He apparently climbed on his dresser to get Mickey Mouse pajamas in the top drawer when the unit fell on him, causing irreversible brain damage, Mike said.

The Barberinos got involved with Meghan’s Hope, named after a 3-year-old girl from Massachusetts who died two days later the same way. The group supports the STURDY Act, which would require the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to create a mandatory furniture stability standard to resist tipping over under everyday use. The bill was introduced in 2019, when it passed in the U.S. House but not in the Senate.

At the time of Collin’s death, a furniture store owner told the Wisconsin State Journal that customers can buy a steel cable that attaches to the back of furniture and can be secured to a wall stud.

The Barberinos, who said their extended family helped them decide to donate Collin's organs, also got a letter from the family of a different girl who received Collin’s kidney.

His liver could keep functioning well in Kaylee McGinnis for many years, statistics suggest. The medium survival time for a liver from a pediatric transplant is 22 years, compared to 11 years from an adult transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the nation’s transplant system. Since 1987, the longest-lasting livers, in pediatric and adult transplant recipients, have functioned properly for 34 years.

When transplanted organs fail, recipients are often candidates for additional transplants.

'Normal kid'

Kaylee’s medical problems as an infant weren’t the only challenge the family faced at the time. Just a few days after they brought her home from the hospital, where the liver transplant was one of five surgeries, a fire destroyed the Cashton home Terry and Jenny McGinnis had been remodeling.

Stress from the ordeals eventually led the couple to divorce, Terry said. Jenny lives in Sparta with their two oldest children. He’s in Cashton with their three youngest, including Kaylee, who is second youngest.

Terry, a truck driver, said Kaylee “just wants to be a normal kid” and not focus on her transplant. “She doesn’t like talking about it but she will if you ask her questions about it,” he said.

Other than taking anti-rejection medication twice a day, trying to avoid infections and being extra careful when she comes down with a cold or other illness, Kaylee said her life is like that of any other teenager.

“I just think about how grateful I am that that (transplant) technology was around when I was little, and how effective and life-saving it truly is,” she said.

Her dad gave her the ring and necklace for her birthday. She's thinking of getting a tattoo, of a sunflower with Collin’s name as the stem.

