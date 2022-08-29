Girl, 6, dies in possible drowning at Racine County beach, police say

CALEDONIA — A 6-year-old girl died at Jellystone Park’s Bear Paw Beach in Racine County on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

The Caledonia Police Department reported that the CPD and the Caledonia Fire Department were called to Bear Paw Beach, 10006 Seven Mile Road, at 5:47 p.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival,” the CPD reported, “it was discovered that a 6-year-old female had been under water for an undetermined amount of time. The Caledonia Fire Department started life-saving efforts and then transported the victim to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.”

An investigation is ongoing.

“Please keep everyone affected by this tragic incident in your thoughts and prayers,” concluded a release from CPD Deputy Chief Shawn Engleman.