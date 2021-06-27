 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl, 7, drowns in Pecatonica River, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports
0 Comments

Girl, 7, drowns in Pecatonica River, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 7-year-old girl drowned in the Pecatonica River on Saturday night, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call that a young girl had gone missing near the Highway M bridge that crosses the Pecatonica River in the town of Wiota, just west of Woodford, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a report.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

The first emergency responders at the scene learned that a 7-year-old girl and two other young children, all from the Woodford area, had entered the Pecatonica River near the boat landing just north of the Highway M bridge, Gill said.

The 7-year-old girl was swept under the water by the current, and the other two children were unable to reach her as she slipped under the water, Gill said.

Many first responder agencies from the area and many private citizens responded to assist and at about 2 a.m., the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Technical Rescue Team located and recovered the body of the girl, who was not identified, Gill said.

Other agencies that assisted were the Argyle Police Department, Woodford Fire and First Response, Argyle Fire and EMS, Darlington Fire, Gratiot Fire, Blanchardville Police Department, Green County Sheriff’s Office, South Wayne Fire, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Lafayette County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News