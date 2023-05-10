A technical issue prompted an accidental alert of an active shooter Wednesday morning at Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin’s East Clinic on Madison’s Far East Side.

“Safety is our top priority, and we continue to investigate the root cause of the error to prevent future false alarms,” Marty Anderson, GHC’s chief strategy and business development officer, said in a statement.

The building, at 5249 East Terrace Drive near American Parkway, was evacuated and emergency personnel were called. Staff were allowed back in a short time later, but the clinic remained closed for patients Wednesday. Normal operations are expected to resume Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an active shooter at Stoddard Elementary School and determined there was no active shooter and no danger or threat to the school. It was not immediately known what led to the report.