Goat coats, methane and lots of straw: How one animal sanctuary keeps its residents warm in winter

When the temperature falls at Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Verona, it’s easy to walk past a pile of straw and think nothing of it.

But give that pile of straw a poke, and three pigs cuddled up together under blankets emerge, curious whether they’ll get a snack before nestling back under the straw against the winter chill.

Real-life “pigs in a blanket,” they’re among about 80 animals being prepared for the coming cold weather at the sanctuary, which provides specialized care for rescued farm animals combined with educational and therapy programs for humans, aimed at engendering empathy and compassion.

The blankets are stitched by volunteers with First Unitarian Society in Madison. Other pigs get special earmuffs to keep their long, droopy ears warm and dry, with additional accommodations made to protect the emus, ducks, llamas and others animals.

While household pets get to curl up in laps or by the fire, the season poses a unique challenge for farm animals hunkered down at sanctuaries like Heartland, said Jen Korz, its executive director.

“Farm animals have similar needs,” Korz said. “They need access to shelter. They need quality food. They need social relationships, and they need to have shelter.”

Founded in 2010, Heartland has grown from two goats to 12 different species, 20 full-time staff and scores of volunteers.

Overlooking a gorgeous pasture off of Mid Town Road, the sanctuary’s uninsulated, unheated horse barn, which houses many of the animals, poses challenges in the winter. The building has to be covered in plywood and plastic sheeting, plenty of extra bedding is purchased and staff must return to check in on the animals overnight.

“We do have the conversation of, ‘What do we need to insulate the building?’” Korz said. “It’s building up the sides of the goat shelter in the pasture. We’ve got plywood and hammers and nails everywhere. It’s like boarding up for a hurricane.”

Each species presents its own needs for enduring the cold. Birds are most susceptible. The site’s seven emus are protected in a tent insulated with tarps. Smaller fowl, like chickens, are kept in a heated shed and occasionally taken home with staff on winter’s most brutal days.

Cows, on the other hand, are completely different. Heartland’s two cows, Beau and Daisy, are able to keep themselves heated through the methane they produce or by staying in a nearby cow shed.

Special needs

Heartland is an animal sanctuary unlike any other in Wisconsin. Many of its animals were abused or simply abandoned. Others come from caring owners who either died or were unable to care for them.

Take Maxwell the pig. As a tiny piglet, Maxwell bounced off a transport truck on the interstate in 2019. A passerby rushed the Yorkshire pig to a veterinarian, where his wounds were treated and he was later housed by an employee. Maxwell continued to suffer health problems even after arriving at Heartland, but eventually recovered and is now 4-foot high, 650-pound “spunky” pig.

Like his fellow pigs, Maxwell is kept warm with plentiful straw and wears earmuffs in the colder months. He’s also given extra salad and grains in the winter like many of the animals at Heartland.

The challenges are even greater for Heartland’s seven goats and one horse, Cookie.

Born with dwarfism, Cookie gets extra bedding, food and a specially designed coat. Bundled up, Cookie can still get some outdoors time as she trots around her stable, getting fed and lying on her favorite rainbow rug.

“She knows that when she’s on the rainbow rug she gets food,” said Michelle Hogan, an animal care staffer at Heartland.

But keeping Cookie and the goats warm poses special health challenges when it’s cold, Korz emphasized.

“It’s actually not good for them to be in goat coats all the time,” she said. “It prevents their natural fur from growing in the way it needs to grow.”

Teaching inclusion

The quotidian lives of the animals are not the only thing the winter changes at Heartland. Over the years, the sanctuary has offered a range of clubs and therapy programs for children and adults in partnership with the animals.

The exercises can teach children not only how to care for animals, but how to look after those with special needs.

In order to learn about how ducks used their beaks, for example, one group created mud trays to feed peas and treats to the ducks. But then the group had to decide how to make those trays easy to use for some of the sanctuary’s visually impaired ducks.

“The kids came up with auditory clues, tapping on the tray,” Korz said. “They put the tray on foam pads so the ducks know this foam pad means there’s food. You’re teaching them about accessibility. You’re teaching them about inclusion.”

Yet it is the sanctuary’s therapy programs that face the biggest setbacks during winter. The brutal cold sometimes leads to canceled therapy sessions between animals and children who may have cognitive or emotional needs. Heartland’s caseloads have only grown during COVID-19 too, going from five children in therapy to more than 20, Korz said.

“Being outside is part of what we do,” she said. “But being limited to only outside with no access to come and get warm is what’s so challenging.”

Though challenges abound, Korz said knowing that both animals and people are depending on her and staff keeps them driven and compassionate.

“We are inspired to act on the empathy that we feel for the therapy participants that come here, for every single animal that walks through our barn doors,” she said. “We see them and want to provide sanctuary for them, and that’s motivation enough.”

