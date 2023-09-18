JOHNSON CREEK — Steve Paulet and his wife, Rachel Bauer, had a solid plan to bring music back to the Gobbler, the turkey-shaped building that has been a roadside conversation piece for over 50 years.

They would buy the former supper club, a fixture along I-94 in southern Wisconsin that had been converted into a concert venue by Milwaukee trucking magnate Dan Manesis. The Madison couple signed a lease and changed the name to Galaxie Theater with plans to expand upon the vision of Manesis, who died of cancer in 2021, with a wide range of music acts and multiple acts a week.

The main stage would host live recording sessions and piano recitals, and the basement would house a rehearsal space and an acoustic stage for acts to play before or after their concerts upstairs.

But nothing in the business plan accounted for two blown knees.

Just days before Paulet and Bauer were scheduled to close on the sale of the 9.6-acre property in August, the couple planned a date night at home in which they would try to not talk about business.

Paulet stepped onto the deck of his Madison home to grill chicken, and “the next thing I know the deck is in my face.” He doesn’t recall slipping or tripping but knew he had severely damaged one of his knees. Bauer was not yet home so Paulet used a railing to stand up. But when he tried making his way to a nearby chair he fell again, injuring his other knee. A doctor would later tell Paulet that he had torn the quadriceps from his knees. The muscles work together to straighten the knee and play an important role in activities such as walking, running, getting up from a chair and climbing stairs.

“So over the next half hour I’m crawling through the grass, my wife comes home and I’m in the ER and in great hands in like 45 minutes,” Paulet said. “I was almost in shock because of the way both quads ripped. It was a simple fall and then a fall again, one right after the other in like a minute.”

Recovery could take months. So the sale of the Gobbler was canceled, along with a series of concerts, and now the building with its rotating bar, purple chairs and shag carpeted basement walls is once again up for sale for $1.4 million.

‘We have options’

“It’s sad. They put eight months of time into this and got everything ready,” said Dave Ferron, a commercial real estate broker with Cushman & Wakefield Boerke who is listing the property. “We offered to let them lease it for a while, because then they could keep their shows running, since they had a couple of shows scheduled. But Rachel didn’t want to do that without Steve. So we really didn’t have a choice.”

The lease extension, however, was only for a month. Paulet and his team of investors chose to cancel the sale, regroup and contemplate an alternative plan, which could still involve buying the theater. But for now, Paulet, 73, cannot bend his knees, which are locked into braces. He will need to learn how to walk again.

Paulet and Bauer live in a historic house with a series of stairs, so he’s now living temporarily in a studio apartment attached to his Groovy Wood Studio. He was initially forced to use a wheelchair, progressed to a walker and now uses crutches. Sleeping is difficult, and the only time his braces come off is at physical therapy appointments.

“I’m treating it like it’s Marine boot camp. I’m not overdoing it, but I’m aggressively going through therapy,” Paulet said. “I’m crutching through this. It’s hell and it hurts. I’m progressing fast but I can’t really do anything for three to six months.”

Refunds will be given for shows for which tickets had already been sold. A soft opening in July drew throngs of people who saw an Elvis Presley impersonator perform.

“We have options. My wife and I are attracted to the building and it speaks to our passion,” Paulet said Thursday. “It’s always an option to go buy that. It’s not off the books with us at all. It’s constantly being talked about. It’s still a very attractive go-forward plan for us, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that were going to pull the trigger on it either.”

The property, still owned by Manesis’ wife, could be sold and used as is, but the land also has prime views of I-94 that could make it attractive for a redevelopment project, according to the real estate listing. Ferron said he is already receiving inquiries about the property and has showings scheduled in the coming days. But he’s not ruling out Paulet and Bauer eventually buying the property and moving forward with their original plans if the property is not sold to someone else.

“I’m hoping Steve recovers and they can come back because his vision was just awesome for what he wanted to do,” Ferron said. “Their enthusiasm was awesome and their investment in time was significant.”

Paulet’s vision

Paulet, a Navy veteran who spent time in banking, is an audiophile, lover of music and owner of Groovy Wood Studios, a Madison company formed in 2020 that buys, restores and sells console radios and record players. Bauer has a background in commercial banking, assisting entrepreneurs as a business consultant, and worked in hospitality and hotel development planning. For five years she owned a boutique hotel in Sycamore, Illinois.

When they first toured the Gobbler, Paulet began thinking about the acoustics and what kind of acts he could draw. Bauer was excited that it was basically a turnkey operation, needed little renovation and had a working point of sales system. Manesis had purchased the property for $635,000 and spent another $2.5 million to upgrade the facility into the Gobbler Theater. He added a stage, and lighting and sound systems, and built high-end dressing rooms in the basement. Shows, however, were infrequent and typically aligned with country and Christian rock fans.

Paulet and Bauer worked with village officials to get approval for a full liquor license to sell more than just beer and wine and wanted to have shows multiple times a week. Their plans included indie bands and up-and-coming rock artists, classic rock bands, country crossover, jazz and stand-up comedy acts.

“I want to find the Beatles 1962 or the Stones 1962 before they were a hit and they were out there living in their vans and playing their hearts out,” Paulet said in April of the type of bands he was seeking. “What’s driving this is my passion for music.”

In limbo again

The building in Johnson Creek will likely always be known as the Gobbler for those who grew up here or danced in the “Roost,” the supper club’s elevated dance floor. The facility was designed by Helmut Anjo, who designed the Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson and was hired by Clarence Hartwig, a local turkey farmer, who ultimately spent $1 million to build and open the Gobbler in 1969 along with the Gobbler Hotel up the hill to the east.

Both closed in 1992 before a trio of area businessmen bought the property in 1996 for $494,000 as an investment and put another $600,000 into the property for upgrades. A number of restaurants used the space until the early 2000s, when the motel was demolished.

The supper club building remained empty for years, until Manesis bought the property in 2014.

John Swisher, Johnson Creek’s village president for more than eight years, said the village has not been contacted by Bauer or Paulet but he’s hopeful that a use will be found for the Galaxie Theater property.

“I’m disappointed that it didn’t come together because it’s going to take a very special person to purchase that building and move forward with the vision that Dan Manesis had for it. And Steve definitely had that vision,” Swisher said. “We’d like to see it filled, but it’s really up to the seller to find someone to purchase the building.”

